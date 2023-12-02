Church notes: Blessing Baskets Food Distribution; A Christian Christmas Carol, services and more

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on the website. Church van pickup is available.

There is a six-part Advent Wednesday night Fellowship, led by Dr. Susan Arnold, at 5:30 p.m.

The Christmas Concert will be held during the Sunday service Dec. 10. Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Crandell Ringers handbell choir practice is at 8:30 a.m. Sundays. Lectionary class and Ladies' Wednesday morning Zoom fellowship are at 7 a.m. Children's Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m., as is confirmation class. Samaritan Fridays are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Information: (479) 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered at 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month in Fellowship Hall.

Hanging of the greens will be at both services tomorrow, Dec. 3 in the sanctuary.

Festival of Carols will take place during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 10 with music provided by a brass ensemble, the handbell choir and both the children's and adult choirs.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m. Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Youth Group for grades 5-12 meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the youth room in Lower Witherspoon. Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sundays at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children is at 9:45 a.m. in the Lower Level and adult Bible class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Christianity 101 will be in the library at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Adult choir rehearsals are at 9 a.m. Saturday and Christmas concert rehearsals are at 10 a.m. Quilters meet at 8 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website, along with the podcast "Hearing Matters."

A Christmas Eve service will be held at 10 a.m. and a candlelight service at 5 p.m. The Presbyterian Men's Group meets at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 in Fellowship Hall.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville invites all for a Service of Solace at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 for a reflective service of prayer, scripture and music during what can be a stressful season.

The church welcomes everyone to worship in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

Bible study for adults meets on Sundays at 9 a.m. Children's ministry is at 11:30 a.m. and youth group meets at 4 p.m. Handbell rehearsals are at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and rehearsals for choir are on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

The community is invited to these upcoming Christmas events: Bella Vista Men's Chorus Concert, 3 p.m. Dec. 3; Bella Vista Community Band Concert, 3 p.m. Dec. 10; Bentonville High School Chamber Orchestra, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15; and Bella Vista Community Church Choir Christmas Cantata, 10 a.m. Dec. 17.

The Fall Women's Bible Study is held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. each Monday. Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday.

Information: (479) 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24, with a Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 5 p.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave, Cave Springs, is hosting a production of "A Christian Christmas Carol," an adaptation of the Dickens story of hope and redemption. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 and a matinee at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. The final performance will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. All shows will be in the church auditorium.

Information: 248-1538 or achristianchristmascarol.eventbrite.com.

