CLASS 5A FINALS: Shiloh Christian excited for rematch with LR Parkview, mission trips to follow

Shiloh Christian running back Bo Williams (21) slips past Little Rock Christian defensive lineman Jaxon Carleson (34) during the fourth quarter of Shilohâ€™s 43-22 win on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Little Rock. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/92lrcshiloh/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian is looking forward to its rematch with Little Rock Parkview today in the Class 5A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.But Already a subscriber? Log in!