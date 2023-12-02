Commission affirms ruling on landfill expansion plans

TONTITOWN — A state panel has decided to allow expansion plans at the Eco-Vista landfill to move ahead.

The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission on Friday affirmed an earlier ruling by Administrative Law Judge Charles Moulton, saying the landfill should be allowed to continue its plans to expand despite objections from Tontitown.

The Tontitown City Council’s 2017 decision approving expansion of the landfill for construction materials stands despite the city’s later attempts to revoke it, Moulton said in his order Oct. 11.

Getting the host city’s approval is required for a state permit to expand a landfill. Tontitown granted permission in 2017. City officials elected since then, including the mayor, oppose the expansion.

Eco-Vista received a permit for a 10-acre expansion of the 417-acre landfill on July 31.

The landfill in Tontitown has been Northwest Arkansas’ only licensed public landfill since 1980. It has 10 to 12 years of capacity left with the expansion, its managers estimate.

The 2017 agreement between the city and the landfill raised the fee paid to the city for nonhazardous construction waste from 50 cents per ton to 55 cents. The city also approved specific expansion plans in 2018 and adopted a “landfill only” zoning for Eco-Vista’s site in 2020. The city’s Planning Commission also approved specific expansion plans in 2021.

The council took no action opposing the landfill until Nov. 3, 2022. The resolution passed then opposed the expansion and also requested a delay to address complaints about landfill operation. The council passed another resolution on Jan. 3 opposing the expansion outright. A group of Tontitown residents filed a request with the commission to stop the expansion April 14, as did the city three days later.

However, the city kept collecting fees at 55 cents per ton — the amount agreed to in 2017.

Either none of the city’s 2017 approval is in effect or all of it is, Moulton said in his ruling.

Eco-Vista will run out of room without the expansion in or around February 2024, it told the commission in documents in the case.