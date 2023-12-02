Community Briefs Dec. 2

Sheriff's office warns of scam

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued a public warning about a recent email and phone scam that was reported by concerned citizens.

The JCSO received two reports of an email and phone scam involving a person contacting citizens pretending to be JCSO Civil and Warrant Division Sgt. Trevor Langford.

The email came from jeffersoncounty.ar.gov and directed the person to call (870) 406-5015. The person falsely claimed that a warrant for failure to appear had been issued for the citizen due to not appearing for court and was directed to come to the JCSO.

The phone scam was from the same number claiming to be Langford. The caller informed the citizen of a warrant for arrest for missing jury duty and stated a fine of $2,100 could be paid in order to avoid arrest. The caller attempted to obtain payment by numerous online sources including PayPal and Apple Pay but were unsuccessful.

"The JCSO is actively investigating this incident, and our top priority is ensuring the safety and security of our community members. We appreciate the vigilance shown by our citizens in taking the extra steps to confirm the legitimacy of calls that appear suspicious.

"Please be mindful that these emails and phone calls are fraudulent, and any requests for money or personal information under such circumstances should be treated with extreme caution. They will look official, and the person will sound professional, but they are not representatives of the JCSO or the courts," according to the JCSO news release.

Law enforcement will never ask for payment of any type over the phone, nor will they ask for personal identifying information that could be used for fraudulent purposes. Law enforcement and government agencies will never ask a person to pay by unusual methods, such as gift cards, wire transfers, PayPal, Apple Pay, or cryptocurrency.

JCSO offers these precautions:

Do not send money or personal information: Legitimate law enforcement agencies will not demand immediate payment over the phone.

Verify the caller's identity: If you receive a suspicious call, contact your local law enforcement agency to verify the caller's identity and the existence of any warrants.

Be cautious of high-pressure tactics: Scammers often use threats and urgency to force individuals into making hasty decisions. Take your time to verify any claims.

Report any suspicious calls: If you receive a suspicious call, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.

Should you receive a call claiming to be from a law enforcement agency within Jefferson County or the Prosecutor's Office, confirm the caller's name. You may be able to confirm this person is with the JCSO and acting in their official capacity by calling (870) 541-5351 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and speak with Major John Bean, Operations Commander. If the confirmation is regarding the Prosecutors Office you may call (870) 541-5387. If the call is after 5 pm. Monday-Friday or on the weekend and you believe it is a scam, call 911. A dispatcher or receptionist can verify the caller's identity.

Report any scam calls to your local law enforcement agency. Please share this message with your family and friends, especially the elderly, to help prevent phone scams.

Details: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (870) 541-5496.

Election panel to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the election office, 123 N. Main St., according to Mike Adam, commission chairman.

The agenda includes an update on the election commission building, and public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes conducting a ballot position drawing for the March 5, 2024, Non-Partisan Election, Preferential Primary, and the annual White Hall School Election.

Main Street is blocked due to a partial building collapse so participants must approach the election office from Second Avenue, Adam said.

Small Farm Program helps with record keeping

The Small Farm Program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is offering record keeping assistance to farmers and ranchers, said Henry English, director of the program.

The service is free, and the information farmers provide will be kept private, according to a news release.

"Record keeping highlights the profits and losses in you operation," English said. "Analyzing your records will help you fine-tune your farm's management."

Producers who would like assistance getting their 2023 financial records in order should first contact the Small Farm Program at (870) 575-7084 and request help with their records. They will then be asked to drop off their records at the UAPB S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center, 2101 Oliver Road in Pine Bluff. Under the supervision of UAPB Extension associates, students of the UAPB Department of Agriculture will then analyze and organize the records.

"Producers will be contacted in case there are any questions about his or her records," English said. "Once the process is complete, producers can review their records with an Extension associate."