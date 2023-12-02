Distribution of child porn plea nets Saline County man 8 years in federal prison

A Saline County man who was indicted on two counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography was sentenced to 8 years, 1 month in federal prison Thursday after the federal prosecutor asked the judge to consider a low-end guideline sentence.

Earl Kieselhorst, 43, of Bryant, was originally charged by federal complaint with possession, receipt and transportation of child pornography after an investigation that began when law enforcement was alerted to an IP address that was making child pornography available for download on a peer-to-peer file sharing network. During the ensuing investigation, law enforcement officers discovered approximately 251 files that had been made available from that IP address over a three-month period beginning Dec. 31, 2019.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the majority of those files contained file names consistent with child sexual abuse material, many prefaced with "PTHC," which the affidavit noted is an abbreviation for "preteen hardcore."

On April 6, 2020, the affidavit said, police from Bryant and Little Rock as well as the FBI searched Kieselhorst's home in Bryant, locating a laptop computer containing child pornography. On July 9, 2020, a federal grand jury in Little Rock handed up the three-count indictment and on Oct. 26, 2022, Kieselhorst pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography, exposing him to a possible sentence of 5 to 20 years in federal prison.

On Thursday, Kieselhorst was escorted into the courtroom by federal marshals and seated with his attorney, Assistant Federal Defender Latrece Gray.

Going over the sentencing options, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. said that under U.S. sentencing guidelines, Kieselhorst was facing a guideline range of 97 to 121 months in prison, 5 years to life on supervised release, mandatory restitution of $3,000 per victim, a $5,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, up to a $35,000 assessment under the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victims Assistance Act, and a mandatory $100 special assessment.

"This is, as much as I hate to say it, a run-of-the-mill type case," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, in asking for a low-end guideline sentence. "Mr. Kieselhorst was distributing child pornography to other individuals. He had over 800 files of it depicting gross, heinous things that no one wants to talk about. The court can see there were multiple identified victims in this case that he impacted."

She said Kieselhorst had received considerable benefit in his plea agreement that had lowered the advisory guideline range and asked Marshall not to vary below the low end because of abuse she said Kieselhorst had suffered in his own childhood.

"Unfortunately, in these types of cases, that's often something terrible we see that has happened to the defendants," she said. "But, you also have to look at the fact that he has victimized multiple other children by viewing this material and distributing it to others."

Gray, saying that the advisory guidelines fail to take into consideration any comparison of behavior between the "least receipt of child pornography offender and the worst receipt of child pornography offender," asked Marshall to disregard the guideline range altogether and consider a low-end statutory sentence of five years in prison.

"Given that we're looking at a range of 5 to 20 years," she said, "clearly the statute tells us there should be some consideration ... but unfortunately the guidelines don't tell us how to make that distinction."

Gray said that during Kieselhorst's pre-trial detention that began in April 2020 he had been a "model prisoner" with no reports of any infractions.

Apologizing, Kieselhorst said it was not his intention to victimize anyone or to distribute child pornography.

"I don't quite understand my behavior as I was a victim of this sort of thing as a child," he said. "I've never abused a child and I would never abuse a child."

Marshall, in addition to the 97 month prison term, ordered Kieselhorst to serve five years on supervised release when he leaves prison. He also ordered him to pay $36,000 in restitution to the 12 known victims of his crime and a $100 assessment under the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victims Assistance Act, and a $100 mandatory special assessment.