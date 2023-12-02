The nation in brief: Ex-gangster named in Chauvin stabbing





Ex-gangster named in Chauvin stabbing

An incarcerated former gang member and FBI informant was charged Friday with attempted murder in the stabbing last week of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at a federal prison in Arizona.

John Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson and said he would've killed Chauvin had correctional officers not responded so quickly, federal prosecutors said.

Turscak, serving a 30-year sentence for crimes committed while a member of the Mexican Mafia gang, told investigators he thought about attacking Chauvin for about a month because the former officer, convicted of murdering George Floyd, is a high-profile inmate, prosecutors said. Turscak later denied wanting to kill Chauvin, prosecutors said.

Turscak is accused of attacking Chauvin with an improvised knife in the prison's law library around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 24. The Bureau of Prisons said employees stopped the attack and performed "lifesaving measures." Chauvin was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Turscak told FBI agents interviewing him after the assault that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the "Black Hand" symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia, prosecutors said.

Turscak, 52, is also charged with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The attempted murder and assault with intent to commit murder charges are each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

After the stabbing, Turscak was moved to a federal penitentiary in Tucson, where he remained in custody Friday, inmate records show.

A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Chauvin.

DeSantis calls for GOP official to resign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said state Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler should resign while police investigate a rape allegation against him.

Ziegler hasn't been charged, but the investigation comes as the 2024 election heats up. DeSantis is running for president, and the state GOP is working to reelect U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Florida was also key to Republicans winning a slim majority in the U.S. House in 2022, and the party will be defending the newly won seats.

"He's innocent till proven guilty, but we just can't have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny," DeSantis told reporters Tuesday, according to a transcript provided by the DeSantis campaign. "The mission is more important."

DeSantis said Ziegler and his wife Bridget, a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, have been friends, but the allegations are too serious for Ziegler to stay in the position. He said he wasn't aware of the investigation until news reports on Thursday. The Florida Center for Governmental Accountability was the first to report on the investigation.

Ziegler's attorney has said he will be exonerated, but otherwise wouldn't discuss the case.

Body of man caught in landslide found

JUNEAU, Alaska -- Authorities have recovered the body of one of two people who had been missing following a deadly landslide last week in the southeast Alaska community of Wrangell.

The body of Otto Florschutz, 65, was found Thursday and recovered from the debris, Alaska state troopers said Friday in a statement. One person, 12-year-old Derek Heller, remained missing after the Nov. 20 landslide that came down into the path of three homes, one of which was unoccupied.

Five people have been confirmed killed in the landslide: Florschutz; Timothy and Beth Heller and two of their children, Kara, 11, and Mara, 16.

Florschutz's wife, Christina Florschutz, survived.

The landslide, which was estimated to be 450 feet wide, occurred during a storm that brought significant rainfall and gusty winds.

Philadelphia inmate leaves work detail

PHILADELPHIA -- Police were searching Friday for an inmate who escaped from a Philadelphia jail by walking away from a work detail, the fourth breakout from a city lockup this year.

Gino Hagenkotter, 34, who was serving time on theft and burglary charges, was working in the orchard on the grounds of the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in northeast Philadelphia shortly before noon Thursday when he asked the guard assigned to him for permission to use the bathroom, said Blanche Carney, commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.

After Hagenkotter failed to return, the guard checked the restroom, but he wasn't there, officials said.

Hagenkotter scaled a fence, walked through a city sanitation department yard next to the prison, took off his jumpsuit and was last seen on surveillance video walking down the street, according to Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

No one was hurt.

Vanore said Hagenkotter does not have "any dangerous history," but officials warned that he should not be approached and urged anyone who sees him to call police.







