Hezbollah, Israel trade fire; 2 killed in Lebanon

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts along the two countries' border and Israel shelled a village in southern Lebanon on Friday, killing two Lebanese citizens, officials said.

It was the first time Hezbollah launched attacks on Israeli troops along the Lebanon-Israel border since the start of a seven-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, an ally of Hezbollah. That cease-fire collapsed on Friday, plunging the Israel-Hamas conflict back into open combat.

Israel's military said it hit the sources of the fire directed at the military.

Lebanese security officials, meanwhile, said a woman and her son died when Israeli shells hit their home in the southern village of Houla. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Lebanon's state news agency identified the woman and her son as Nasifa Mazraani and Mohammed Mazraani. Hezbollah later announced that Mohammed Mazraani was a fighter with the group.

The woman's death raised to at least 15 the number of civilians killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past eight weeks.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it carried out four attacks on Israeli border posts. The Shiite militant group has been attacking Israeli posts since a day after the unprecedented Oct. 7 Hamas incursion into southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and set off the latest Israeli-Hamas war.

Since the war began, more than 13,300 Palestinians have died, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The Israeli military said that it struck "a terrorist cell" on Friday that was operating in southern Lebanon near the Zarit area. The army said that it identified projectiles from Lebanon fired toward Israeli posts in the area of Rosh HaNikra and Margaliot, as well as toward the northern city of Kiryat Shmona.

Information for this article was contributed by Julia Frankel of The Associated Press.