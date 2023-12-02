High school basketball Roundup

BOYS

MARIANNA 83, CARLISLE 22 All 15 players scored for Marianna (1-4, 1-0 2A-6), which got its first conference win. Jamarie Anthony had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Dekylon Arnold tallied 10 points, 7 assists and 6 steals for the Trojans. Davion Williams also scored 10 points.

TOURNAMENTS

RED RIVER HOOPFEST

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 73, LUFKIN, TEXAS 41 Landren Blocker had 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals as Christian (3-0) dominated its first game in Texarkana. J.J. Andrews finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists while Jameel Wesley added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for the Warriors, who led 38-11 at the half. Austin Brown had 17 points for Lufkin (6-5).

WILLIAMS BAPTIST INVITATIONAL

At Walnut Ridge

SLOAN-HENDRIX 65, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 61 Hudson Rorex battled to a 21-point night to get Sloan-Hendrix (11-4) to the title game. Dallas Durham netted 15 points for the Greyhounds. Weston Honeycutt scored 24 points, and Micah Dew supplied 18 points for Westside (4-0).

GIRLS

BROOKLAND 66, CLARKSVILLE 47 Kinley Morris had 16 points as the Lady Bearcats (7-1) dashed past the Lady Panthers. Evan Polsgrove notched 15 points for Brookland.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 71, POYEN 64 Chezney Stone led Conway Christian (4-4, 1-0 2A-5) in its conference opener. Conley Gibson scored 16 points, Ashlyn Kinley netted 15 points and Brooklyn Pratt ended with 13 points for the Lady Eagles, who outscored the Lady Indians 18-11 in the third quarter to build a lead that they maintained through the final period.

DUMAS 53, MONTICELLO 17 Steph Steen's 18 points powered Dumas (6-1) to a convincing win. Kendri Broughton had 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Ziyaun McKinzie contributed 8 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals for the Lady 'Cats.

GRAVETTE 64, WEST FORK 28 Brooke Handle scored 15 points as Gravette (4-3) held West Fork to five points in the first and fourth quarters to cruise. DaLacia Wishon had 13 points, and Keeley Elsea finished with 10 points for the Lady Lions, who took a 34-15 lead into halftime and was ahead 64-23 after three quarters. Brynn Romine followed through with eight points.

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 42, OZARK MOUNTAIN 37 Abby Methvin's 13 points and six rebounds were crucial for Yellville-Summit (3-5, 1-0 2A-1), which opened up league play with a victory. Kamryn Mason had 10 points for the Lady Panthers. Jailyn Jackson scored 9 points and Tara Yocham checked out with 8 points and 8 rebounds for Ozark Mountain (5-9, 0-1).

TOURNAMENTS

CHARLES B. DYER CLASSIC

At Alma

MAMMOTH SPRING 60, ALMA 39 Brynn Washam's 24 points paced Mammoth Spring (12-2), which won its seventh consecutive game. Tay Davis scored 17 points and Adrianna Corbett tallied 9 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bears.

SHE GOT GAME CLASSIC

Mansfield, Texas

CONWAY 50, ARAPAHOE, CO. 40 Alexis Cox had 12 of her 17 points in the second half as Conway (4-3) prevailed. Emerie Bohanon scored 14 points and Amyia Taylor dropped in nine points for the Lady Wampus Cats, who trailed 25-18 at halftime but held its opponents to 15 points over the last two quarters.

WILLIAMS BAPTIST INVITATIONAL

At Walnut Ridge

SALEM 59, HILLCREST 22 Marleigh Sellars racked up 16 points to get Salem (5-2) into today's title game. Maddie Keen scored 11 points and Hadley Reed added eight points for the Lady Greyhounds. Kayleigh Kirk led Hillcrest (6-6) with 16 points.

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 46, POCAHONTAS 42 Lanie Welch's 19 points supported Jonesboro Westside (5-2) in the semifinals. Vada Watkins had eight points for the Lady Warriors. Jordyn Priest scored 16 points and Paige Massey put in eight points for Pocahontas (3-4).