I-440 off-ramp bridge closes

The eastbound off-ramp bridge from Interstate 440 to Arkansas 365 in Little Rock -- next to Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field -- has been closed for repairs, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The closure comes after a routine underwater inspection found erosion to the ramp's foundation.

Eastbound traffic on I-440 can detour at Exit 3 (Bankhead Drive).

Those coming from the west will not be affected.

No timetable was given on how long the ramp closure would last.