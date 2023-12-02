Patrick Scott, 59, of Arlington, Ind., was charged with murder, obstruction of justice and false informing in the killing of a 17-year-old girl who vanished in June and whose body was later found in a box buried on his land.

Jeff Hogan, co-coordinator of the Soundwatch Boater Education Program's Seattle branch, said a humpback whale breached in Elliott Bay about 30 times and onlookers were "working together to go out of their way to make space for that animal to do its thing."

Paul Mackenzie, the leader of a doomsday cult in Kenya accused of using televised sermons to radicalize children and parents against Western education and medicine, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the illegal distribution of films and operating a film studio without licenses.

Joseph Hardig III, a 65-year-old lawyer and alumnus of the University of Michigan, is suing the state over the loss of his "G0BLUE" car license plate passed on from his father that was assigned to another car owner when he tried to renew the plate.

Hridindu Roychowdhury, 29, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after he pleaded guilty to throwing two Molotov cocktails through the window of Wisconsin Family Action's Madison office and spray-painting "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" on the building.

Peter Gelb, general manager of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, said performers and "members of the company were somewhat shaken" by a pair of interruptions totaling 22 minutes by Extinction Rebellion NY during the opening night of a revival of Wagner's "Tannhauser."

Jinhuan Chen, 59, a commercial bus driver who pulled over on a Connecticut highway and passed out aboard after eating THC-infused gummies, was granted a two-year probation program that could result in 38 counts of reckless endangerment being dismissed.

Safina Namukwaya, 70, gave birth to a boy and girl via cesarean section in Kampala, Uganda, where she had been receiving in vitro fertilization treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers, said Arthur Matsiko, spokesman for the Women's Hospital International Facility Center.

King Charles III, whose late father was born into the Greek royal family, wore a tie adorned with a pattern of Greek flags to the COP28 climate summit.