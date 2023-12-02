Thanks to power crew

I was standing in my driveway last Saturday evening when I heard tires squeal, followed immediately by a loud crash and an enormous flash of light that illuminated the horizon but darkened the community. I called 911 and help was on the way. It turns out the young man driving the vehicle was unharmed even after rolling over and snapping an Entergy power pole.

I decided to check the progress of the repairs later in the evening. The crew consisted of four trucks and six men. One of the workers crossed the street to let me know their progress. I watched with amazement as the crews worked, fast and efficient. The pole was replaced, wires were hung, and the power was restored by 11:30, less than five hours from the time of the accident.

My hat goes off to the men that spent one of their holiday weekend nights restoring a service that we take for granted. Thank you, guys!

JEFF SHANEYFELT

Little Rock

Where is compassion?

America, where is your compassion? When God called Jonah to go to Nineveh to preach, he ran away; he wanted them condemned for their wickedness. God said, "Shall I not have compassion?"

Jesus said, "I have come to fulfill the law and the prophets." The smallest letter or least stroke of a pen will not disappear from the law until everything is accomplished. We are commanded to hear what the Spirit says to the church (seven times). The Holy Spirit is saying to the church, "Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. He who has my commandments and keeps them loves me and will be loved by the father. I will love him and disclose myself to him."

Israel has experienced hardening in part until the full number of the Gentiles has come in, and all Israel will be saved. As it is written, all who confess with their mouths Jesus is Lord and believe in their heart that God raised him from the dead will be saved. Jews will come into the Christian church, as it is written, when their wickedness is taken away and they remember their sins no more. Remember, God told the church to hear only what the Spirit is saying.

B.W. FERGUSON

Lonoke

Where is the bottom?

Re Bobby Petrino's hiring as Razorback offensive coordinator: Just when you thought the Razorback football program could go no lower, it goes lower.

JOHN ROLLANS

Little Rock

Finding right words

I always read Mutts in the funny papers. Sunday it was, as usual, right to the point. When it's hard to find the right words, just say "Thank you."

It's been a tragic few weeks for the world. Hard to see, hear, or read about. War. But in my house this past week, it was sons, grandkids, family, friends, deer woods and campfires, laughter, memories, mud in the back door all the way through the house, huge quantities of food, hugs, the sight of a beautiful fall. My heart is so grateful. Thank you (God).

GWEN FULLEN

Arkadelphia

Simply confounding

It is utterly confounding that a former president is allowed to spew hateful rhetoric daily and nothing is done or said by our members of Congress, local journalists or newscasters. Everyone just goes on their merry way, equating President Joe Biden's age with a man who seems more dangerous every day. A man who has been indicted for committing fraud in his business dealings, stolen and possibly shared classified documents, found civilly liable for sexual assault, and has called for the execution of Gen. Mark Milley among others. Where is the outrage? Where is the coverage? How can this go unreported and or challenged?

This same man wants to fire all government employees and use the military to put citizens in "camps." He proposes to put in place lawyers who will do his bidding and lock up his opponents. He calls America the worst place on Earth and its citizens vermin. Sounds like a chapter right out of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf."

Yet our governor endorses him, our state and federal lawmakers say nothing, and the voters of this state support him. Worse yet, evangelical pastors and churchgoers remain silently behind him. I don't know about you, but nothing that I learned about the teachings of Jesus call on us to lock people up, shun immigrants or use violence against our neighbors. How can they justify supporting a person without a moral compass?

It is baffling to witness this daily barrage of vitriol by the former president (let that sink in) and watch it being accepted as normal. I fear if this continues and no one speaks out, our democracy will be lost. What will it take for people to recognize and call out the evil rantings of this man?

DOROTHY MECKES

Cabot