Police beat: LR man, 19, shot twice amid game

LR man, 19, shot twice amid game

A Little Rock man was shot twice Thursday morning in an argument over a game, a Little Rock police incident report states.

Officers responded about 5:45 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Barrington Hills Apartments at 1221 Reservoir Road and later located Justin Brown, 19, at the Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock emergency room.

Brown had gunshot wounds in his left thigh and right calf. He told police he had been at the apartments where he lives playing a game with a few people and that the game got heated.

One of the suspects, who Brown was not able to identify, held him down while another took money from his pockets, the report says. Brown thinks both suspects shot him before they left the scene, the report says.