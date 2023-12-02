Muleriders excited to be bowling today

The dominoes fell the way Southern Arkansas needed in order for potentially earn a berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs. They just didn't land on the Muleriders' side when the bids were announced the day after SAU ended its regular season with a 60-17 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

That disappointment, however, lasted all of about 48 hours for the Muleriders.

When SAU Coach Brad Smiley got word that his team had received an invitation to play in one of the four Division II bowl games, he didn't need much time to decide whether or not to accept the offer. To him, the committee could've just as easily penciled the Muleriders in without even making the formal call.

"We were out of the championship race, and that was a kick in the gut," Smiley said. "But like I told the guys, we've still got a chance to be one of the greatest teams that's ever taken the field here in Magnolia. It's been 70-something years since a team here has won 10 games. And the guys are fired up to chase greatness.

"Yeah, we didn't get the playoff berth, but we got the next best thing, and that's to play in a bowl game."

That bowl game -- the Bank & Trust Live United Bowl -- should have a postseason feel to it anyway, particularly because it pits the teams that were likely the last two out of the playoff picture.

SAU (9-2) will take on Missouri Western State (8-3) at noon today at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana. A large crowd is anticipated to be on hand in what may amount to a quasi-home game for the Muleriders since their campus is about 53 miles away.

But the Griffons won't be phased by that proximity. Missouri Western State beat SAU 30-25 in 2018 when they played in the same bowl at the same stadium. The Griffons have also lost just one road game all season, albeit it was a contest that essentially cost them a playoff spot.

After upsetting then-No. 3 seed Pittsburg (Kan.) State 31-30 on Nov. 4 to move into the top seven of the Super Region Three rankings, Missouri Western State went into its regular-season finale needing a victory to lock up a spot in the postseason. But the Griffons suffered a 47-41 double-overtime loss to rival Missouri Southern, which had lost five of its previous six contests.

That setback knocked them out of contention while Henderson State's victory at Ouachita Baptist ruined SAU's chances despite the Muleriders beating the Reddies head-to-head. So it almost seems destined that SAU and Missouri Western State are meeting today.

"They're a good football team, and that fact that we get to lock horns is going to be a lot of fun," Smiley said. "They're defensive front is really, really good, especially Dakari Streeter, who was the defensive player of the year in their conference. The end that played opposite of him [C.J. Ravenell] was second-team all-conference, too. Those guys really make them go with all the movement and the stunts."

Missouri Western State averages nearly 39 points per game, led by running back Seth Cromwell. The 5-10 freshman has carried 125 times for 716 yards and 16 touchdowns. Quarterback Armani Edden is also effective with 2,193 yards passing and 10 touchdowns.

The Muleriders will have plenty of confidence going in. SAU won its final three games of the season by a combined 102 points, has a 1,000-yard rusher in Jariq Scales, a multi-threat at quarterback in O.B. Jones and a defense that hasn't given up much scoring in the second halves of games.

More than anything, Smiley said his team is excited about the opportunity to play one last game in 2023.

"Our guys' attitudes have been incredible," he said. "They're fired up, and it's been great work. Shoot, we've had an extra 2 1/2 weeks of practice with our young guys, and to me, that's the beauty of the bowl system.

"We're a team that only had four seniors, and to have another 2 1/2 weeks while so many other teams have packed up equipment, it's huge."