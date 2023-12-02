



An appeals court upheld the disorderly conduct convictions Friday of actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and then lying about it to Chicago police. Smollett, who appeared in the TV show "Empire," challenged the role of a special prosecutor, jury selection, evidence and many other aspects of the case. But all were turned aside in a 2-1 opinion from the Illinois Appellate Court. Smollett had reported to police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett, leading to his arrest on charges he had orchestrated the attack. Authorities said he paid two men whom he knew from work on "Empire." A jury convicted Smollett in 2021 on five felony counts of disorderly conduct, a charge that can be filed in Illinois when a person lies to police. He now will have to finish a 150-day stint in jail that was part of his sentence. Smollett, 41, spent just six days in jail while his appeal was pending. Lawyers for Smollett, who is Black and gay, have publicly claimed he was the target of a racist justice system and people playing politics. Appellate Judge Freddrenna Lyle said she would have thrown out Smollett's convictions. Lyle said it was "fundamentally unfair" to appoint a special prosecutor and charge Smollett when he had already performed community service as part of a 2019 deal with Cook County prosecutors to drop the initial charges.

Sebastian Stan, who Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know as Bucky Barnes in "Captain America" and the "Avengers" movies, has been tapped to portray former President Donald Trump in a forthcoming film called "The Apprentice." According to CNN, representatives for the Ali Abbasi-helmed project confirmed Wednesday that the 41-year-old Emmy Award nominee will star in the project alongside Maria Bakalova and "Succession" star Jeremy Strong. The movie's logline describes it as "an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit." Strong will play Trump's mentor, lawyer Roy Cohn. Bakalova, who earned an Academy Award nomination for 2020's " Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," will reportedly take on the role of Trump's first wife Ivana Trump. The film takes its title from the NBC reality show, which catapulted Trump into the mainstream figure during the mid-to-late 2000s.





