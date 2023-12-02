Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 2, 1923

According to reports from many sources, Arkansas is facing one of the most serious famines of cotton seed for planting the state has ever known, and farmers who have not made provision for next year may find themselves lacking seed to plant next spring. Warnings are being sent out ... urging farmers to hold their seed for planting, and to take good care of it. Farmers are also urged to hold their surplus seed to sell to their neighbors. ... Good seed is scarce, it is said, because of damage by insects and wet weather.

50 years ago

Dec. 2, 1973

BLYTHEVILLE -- Twenty-three persons were arrested Friday night following a raid at a billiard hall here, Police Chief Robbie Cox said. Three of those arrested were charged with operating a gaming house, which is a felony, he said. The others were charged with gambling, a misdemeanor. Officers entered the back room of the pool hall and allegedly found gambling in progress, Cox said. ... The raid culminated a lengthy investigation by Blytheville police, Alcoholic Beverage Control agents and State Police, Cox said.

25 years ago

Dec. 2, 1998

Bob Fairchild, a former Fayetteville lawmaker and one-time candidate for lieutenant governor, was convicted Tuesday by a Florida jury of federal charges stemming from a plot to sell 34 Canadian military surplus helicopters to Iraq. In a courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, a jury of eight women and four men deliberated four hours before finding Fairchild and co-defendant Donald Proven of Chicago guilty of conspiracy and violation of the Arms Export Control Act. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas ordered Fairchild and Proven to be taken into custody immediately to await sentencing, tentatively set for Feb. 12.

10 years ago

Dec. 2, 2013

Even after paying more than $2.2 billion last month to settle federal criminal and civil investigations into its marketing of the antipsychotic drug Risperdal, Johnson & Johnson still faces hefty fines in state courts, including Arkansas. The drugmaker is appealing to the Arkansas Supreme Court a $1.2 billion fine -- the state's largest -- imposed in a Medicaid-fraud lawsuit brought by Attorney General Dustin McDaniel over the labeling and some direct-marketing of Risperdal. State lawyers say Johnson & Johnson deliberately deceived doctors and patients for years because the company knew that properly disclosing Risperdal's links to dangerous and potentially deadly side effects could cost it as much as $150 million a year in lost revenue. ... Seeking to have the "grossly excessive" fine and verdict overturned or at least receive a new trial, manufacturer Johnson & Johnson denies wrongdoing, claiming in its appeal that the April 2012 jury verdict has the effect of empowering "untrained jurors to overrule expert [federal Food and Drug Administration] regulators on how medical risks should be labeled on FDA-approved prescription drugs under the FDA's own regulations."