FOOTBALL

Pac-12, Mountain West strike deal

Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West announced a football scheduling agreement Friday for the 2024 season that gives the two remaining Pac-12 schools six opponents each and positions them to operate as a two-team conference for at least a year.

All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three home games and three road games against members of a conference that includes: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Wyoming, Nevada, UNLV, San Jose State, Utah State, Fresno State and New Mexico.

Oregon State and Washington State will pay about $14 million to the Mountain West next year as part of the agreement, Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun confirmed.

"We are still focused on re-building the Pac-12, and continue to prioritize the student-athlete experience at Oregon State," Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes said.

Barnes said a full football schedule will be released soon and will include five Power Five opponents, six from the Mountain West and one FCS school. For its part, the Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count in the league standings.

Chun said the Cougars have 11 of their 12 games filled now on their schedule and hope to have the final game solidified in the coming weeks.

"This is a unique and unprecedented opportunity for Oregon State and Washington State to play against highly competitive Mountain West football programs in 2024," Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. She said the agreement expands the conference's footprint and strengthens its nonconference schedules.

Oregon State and Washington State are trying to plot a path forward after the Pac-12 was torn apart by conference realignment. Ten Pac-12 schools are joining new Power Five leagues in 2024.

There has been speculation about a combination of some kind between the two remaining schools and the Mountain West, including scheduling agreements in other sports, as the sides explore options.

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward blocks Washington linebacker Carson Bruener as he runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)



A general view of of the Pac-12 logo at Rice Eccles Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Utah and Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)



A fan holds up a sign about the Pac-12 Conference during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Oregon State and Washington Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

