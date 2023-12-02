PREP FOOTBALL: Booneville reaches Class 3A championship through air as Bearcats defeat Glen Rose

BOONEVILLE -- Dax Goff and his Booneville senior classmates didn't need to be reminded Friday's game was their last at Bearcat Stadium. It showed in a big way in the second half.

Goff scored two touchdowns and fellow senior Rylen Ray had another after the break to help lead Booneville in a 34-25 victory against Glen Rose in a Class 3A semifinal game to earn a spot in next week's state championship game.

"We went into this game knowing it was our last home game," Goff said. "We knew that. We talked at halftime about not walking off this field as losers. We wanted to be winners. We took over in the second half after that. We felt we had them on the ropes. We kept fighting. I'm so proud of this team."

Booneville (12-2) was able to break open a 13-13 halftime tie with plays on critical downs. Goff capped a five-play drive to open the third quarter when he threw a 27-yard halfback pass to junior wide receiver Dakota Mattson for a touchdown and a 20-13 lead.

The Bearcats didn't look back after that, earning a state title appearance for a second consecutive season after finishing as Class 3A runners-up last year.

"What does he not do?" Booneville Coach Doc Crowley said of Goff. "Coach [Chad] Simpson and Coach [Jacob] Hattabaugh called that play. It was well-executed. It was a turning point in the game. I'm so proud."

Booneville got a pair of key catches during its next scoring drive, one that took more than six minutes off the clock and gave the Bearcats a 27-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jace Washburn found Mattson on a 35-yard pass on third down, then hit Damari Poole on a 30-yard pass to the Glen Rose 1 on fourth down. Ray capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

"Those were unbelievable," Crowley said of the receptions on the drive. "We have been working on our passing game so hard. That's something we knew we needed to improve. We had it when we needed it. I was super-proud of them. They don't get many chances to catch it. But when they do, they make the most of it."

Goff added to Booneville's fourth-quarter lead with a 17-yard touchdown run for a 34-13 advantage with 3:35 left to play.

After not scoring in the second half, Glen Rose found some rhythm on offense late in the game. The Beavers scored the final two touchdowns but could get no closer with Booneville running out the clock.

Glen Rose (11-3) jumped out to a 7-0 lead just three plays into the game on a 17-yard touchdown run by Heath Ballance. Booneville answered witn a 27-yard scoring run by Washburn, but a missed kick made it a 7-6 Glen Rose edge. Glen Rose scored again on Ballance's 8-yard score to go up 13-6. Booneville tied it at 13-13 at the break with a 15-yard TD run by Goff.

The game was chippy and emotional throughout the night. Glen Rose was called for six personal fouls and had a coach ejected. Booneville also had two personal foul infractions.

Booneville was led by Goff, who finished with 25 carries for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns along with his touchdown pass. Ray finished with 21 carries for 117 yards and a score. Mattson finished with 3 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Washburn also had a 27-yard touchdown rush.

Ballance finished with 21 carries for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns for Glen Rose. Lance Franks had 5 carries for 28 yards and a score. Quarterback Rein Bland also hit John Cade Curtis for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

"We have a great team and we just went against a great team," Crowley said. "This felt like a state championship. There was a lot leading up to this and it was a close game. I'm so proud of our coaches and our kids. I thought we played very well in the second half."