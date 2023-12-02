Rivercrest defeats Warren, 24-14

WILSON — A fast-paced offense came alive for Rivercrest after a scoreless first quarter, and along with it one of Koby Turner’s greatest games.

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior rushed 29 times for 268 yards — not even a career high, according to his coach — and two touchdowns to lead Rivercrest to a 24-14 victory over Warren in a 4A state high school football semifinal Friday night. Rivercrest (12-2) will take on Harding Academy, a 41-27 winner over Elkins, next Saturday in the championship game at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

“When you’ve got the offensive line like I’ve got, you always wake up in the morning feeling like you can go for 300,” Turner said.

Turner rushed for more than half of Rivercrest’s total offense (462 yards). He turned in a 56-yard carry on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that put the game away for the Colts.

“That’s not a career high, but that’s pretty close,” Colts Coach Johnny Fleming said. “We hadn’t been giving the ball to him nearly that much the last couple of games. Last year, he had a bunch of big games for us.” Quarterback Cavonta Washington ran 16 times for 50 yards and completed 5 of 12 passes for 61 yards. Marcus Slayton ran 7 times for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Warren (13-1), playing in its 11th state semifinal and 10th under Bo Hembree, was held to 140 total yards. The Lumberjacks struggled to establish a run game — they netted -19 yards — while freshman quarterback Jackson Denton completed 15 of 31 passes for 159 yards with two interceptions.

“We kind of overachieved,” Hembree said. “When you’ve got a freshman quarterback, you don’t expect to make it to the semifinals. You can tell he had a big eye tonight. That happens, and he’ll learn from it, though. He’s got three more years of high school football. Tonight will go a long ways for him.” The Lumberjacks were also playing without a starting right guard who was injured late last week against Ozark.

“We tried to move some guys around, and if you try to do that late in the year, it’s tough,” said Hembree, who finished his 24th season. “When we lost our right tackle, he was our heart and soul. He made all of our calls and checks. You could just tell we were not in cohesiveness tonight. It is what it is. It’s part of the game. You’ve got to overcome it, and we weren’t able to.” Rivercrest’s senior-laden backfield rushed for 205 yards in the first half and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 14-0 halftime lead.

Turner rushed 15 times for 109 yards at the break, including a 3-yard touchdown with 2:22 left before halftime to give the Colts a two-touchdown lead. Michael Rainer broke a tackle and ran for the extra 2 points.

Marcus Slayton got the Colts on the board on a 4-yard rush with 7:43 left before halftime, but was stopped on a similar direct-snap attempt for the extra 2.

“I thought we played well enough defensively to win,” Hembree said. “We set there, and they had a couple of playground plays where they missed a snap or pitched it forward or whatever. Other than that, I thought we played pretty well on defense. [Turner] is a good football player.” Rivercrest’s defense limited Warren to 52 first-half yards.

Denton was picked off twice before halftime, once by Keiran Morris immediately after Rivercrest turned the ball over on downs late in the first quarter. While Warren’s defense kept the Colts scoreless through three possessions, Denton fired a 21-yard strike to running back Treylon Jackson to near midfield, only for Rivercrest’s Jaylen Young to pick off Denton the next play.

That stop led to an 11-play, 77-yard series ending in Slay-ton’s touchdown run. The Lumberjacks went three-and-out on its next drive, and the Colts covered 66 yards in 10 plays to go up 14-0.

Antonio Jordan, who had 6 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, caught an 11-yard pass from Denton in the end zone late in the first half, but the play was called back for offensive pass interference, a penalty Hembree disagreed with. Warren was moved back to its own 31 and turned the ball over on downs.

“We had to key on [Jordan] and stop the run game,” said Turner, who also plays linebacker.

Turner broke a 47-yard run early in the third quarter, but the Colts surrendered that drive on downs. Neither team scored in the period, as Warren was held to 8 total yards in the frame.

A shanked Rivercrest punt sets up Denton’s 36-yard strike to Jordan down to the Colts 21. Two plays later, Tramond Miller pulled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Denton in 1-on-1 coverage, but a bad snap on the point-after attempt kept Warren within 14-6.

Turner’s 56-yard bolt buoyed a 5-play, 80-yard drive capped by his 15-yard carry for a touchdown with 5:49 remaining. Slayton, who ran for the extra 2 points, scored 2 more by sacking Denton in the end zone for a safety on second-and-18 with 5:02 to go.

The Lumberjacks strung together 13 plays in a 73-yard march to pull within the final margin. Jordan caught a 13-yard scoring pass with 43 seconds left and then threw the 2-point conversion pass to Ervin Rivera.





Rivercrest running back Koby Turner gains ground against Warren in the first half of a 4A high school football semifinal in Wilson on Friday. Turner rushed 29 times for 268 yards in a 24-14 Rivercrest victory. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)







Rivercrest linebacker Marcus Slayton (3) tackles Warren running back Treylon Jackson (1) in the first half of a 4A high school football semifinal in Wilson on Friday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





