Road crashes in state kill 3 people; 1 hurt

Three people were killed and one injured in two motor vehicle crashes on Arkansas roads Thursday, according to preliminary accident reports.

At 5:20 a.m., Joshua Spaeth, 38, of Waldron was killed in an accident on U.S. 71 in Waldron, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

Spaeth was driving a 2014 Chevrolet north on the highway behind a 1995 Kenworth truck and failed to maintain a proper distance, resulting in his vehicle striking the back of the truck, the report says.

A trooper reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

At 7:34 a.m., Ashley French, 28, of Magnolia and a minor who was not identified were killed in an accident on U.S. 79 south of Camden, according to a state police report.

French was headed north in a 2018 Nissan Maxima when her car was struck by a southbound Tesla T3 whose driver lost control on a curve, the report says.

The minor who was killed was a passenger in the Tesla. The Tesla's driver, Tourke Hooker, 48, of Camden was injured, the report says.

A trooper noted that it was raining and the road was wet.