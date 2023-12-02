THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

LAMAR 54, BOONEVILLE 52 Lane Miller scored 21 points, and Caleb Green finished with 10 points as Lamar (2-2) held on. Noah Harrel and Cody Sum both had 15 points for Booneville (1-2).

MAMMOTH SPRING 81, BAKERSFIELD, MO. 79 Garet O'Dell tossed in 29 points, and Blake Rogers notched 21 points to send Mammoth Spring (13-1) past Bakersfield. Curtis Michaels scored 14 points, and Caleb Michaels had 12 points for the Bears, who've won seven straight games.

SPRINGDALE 69, OZARK, MO. 60 Cy Bates ended the night with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists for Springdale (2-3), which will play in the finals of the Republic, Mo., Tournament. Aiden Gazaway had 14 points, Tyler Bell scored 13 points, and Jarvis Palmer netted 11 points for the Bulldogs.

TIMBO 68, NORFORK 43 Timbo (2-12) snapped an eight-game losing streak behind a 20-point night from Braden Avey to beat the Panthers.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 63, CALICO ROCK 37 Jacob Carlton reeled in 22 points as West Side Greers Ferry (4-8, 2-1 1A-2) had no problems beating the Pirates. Max Gipson scored 14 points, and Bryant Brown had 12 points for the Eagles. Audric Browning's nine points were the most in the game for Calico Rock (1-11, 0-4).

BATTLE AT THE BRIER At Greenbrier

SYLVAN HILLS 63, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 56 P.J. Davis knocked home 20 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and snagged 4 steals to lead Sylvan Hills (3-1). Ashton Bryant scored 17 points, and Deryeus Fowlkes scored 13 points for the Bears.

BILL GIBBS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

At Benton Harmony Grove

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 55, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 50 Logan Loyd had 16 points, including 12 in the second half, during a victory for Mount Vernon-Enola (13-2) in the semifinals. Wyatt Sanders and Cody Hoover both scored 11 points for the Warhawks. Matthew Bainter notched 10 of his 21 points in the third quarter for Harmony Grove, which led 45-38 early in the fourth quarter. Tyler McCormick tallied 14 points, and Ethan Stafford connected for 11 points for the Cardinals.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 65, POYEN 46 Dillon Dettmering accounted for 14 of his 27 points over the final two quarters during a semifinal win for Fountain Lake (7-1). Wyatt Clem added 15 points for the Cobras. Brice Batchelor scored 14 points, and Karson Glindeman had nine points for Poyen (3-2).

CARLISLE INVITATIONAL At Carlisle

SHERIDAN 60, STUTTGART 51 Gavin Hopson's 12 points and 10 rebounds, along with Logan Ward's 10 points, were crucial for Sheridan (5-1). Cannon Crosswhite had 15 points, Addison Reynolds compiled 6 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists, and Nathan Carter added eight points and nine rebounds for the Yellowjackets.

GOLDEN ARROW CLASSIC At Lavaca

PEA RIDGE 61, COUNTY LINE 51 Skye Davenport poured in 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists as Pea Ridge (6-1) moved to the championship game. James Bledsoe had 18 points for the Blackhawks.

HOT SPRINGS INVITATIONAL

At Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS 60, HELENA-WEST HELENA 29 Tyrell Honey had 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals for Hot Springs (1-0), which won its season opener. Octavious Rhodes ended with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Kyin Jamerson collected 10 points and three steals for the Trojans, who'll play Conway in the semifinals. Jay Phillips also contributed 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

HURRICANE CLASSIC

At Jonesboro

ROSSVIEW, TENN. 54, NETTLETON 53 Landon Hankemeier had 17 points as Rossview (2-2) escaped in the first round. Jacob Edwards scored 16 points, and Cameryn Ward totaled 13 points for the Hawks, who led 23-21 at halftime. Taylor Smith led Nettleton (4-1) with 14 points. DeShun Jackson scored 13 points, and T.J. Whitney provided 10 points for the Raiders.

JOE MALLETT CLASSIC

At Conway St. Joseph

HECTOR 56, SACRED HEART 53 Ashton Caughron had 23 points to get Hector (2-3) past the Knights on Conway St. Joseph's home floor.

WILLIAMS BAPTIST INVITATIONAL

At Walnut Ridge

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 57, MARMADUKE 31 Weston Honeycutt helped Westside (3-0) move on with 19 points against the Greyhounds. Landon Webb chipped in with eight points for the Warriors. A.J. Forkum and Blake Gipson both had eight points in the loss for Marmaduke (10-4).

GIRLS

BAUXITE 43, GLEN ROSE 32 Ashlynn Robinson went 5 of 8 from beyond the three-point line and finished with 17 points as Bauxite (2-6) pulled away. The sophomore also added three assists and three rebounds for the Lady Miners.

BROOKLAND 62, MANILA 42 Evan Polsgrove's 19 points steadied Brookland (6-1) in its 20-point win. Kinley Morris had 12 points for the Lady Bearcats.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 52, CALICO ROCK 43 Lainee Gentry's 21 points were a game-high for West Side Greers Ferry (4-7, 1-1 1A-2). Eden Murphree had 19 points, and Sam Corpier added nine points for the Lady Eagles. Lailee Barker scored 15 points to lead Calico Rock (2-9, 0-4). Grasyn Sanders had 13 points, and Madelyn Thornton followed with nine points.

BEV STONE MEMORIAL

BORDER CLASSIC

At Omaha

JASPER 72, OMAHA 20 Lyla Raulston scored 17 points as Jasper (10-3) rolled to the tournament title. Tiana Siebert had 16 points, and Willa Young gathered 14 points for the Lady Pirates.

BILL GIBBS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

At Benton Harmony Grove

BENTON HARMONY GROVE 46, FOUNTAIN LAKE 43 Natalie Harder sprinted her way to 12 points to support Benton Harmony Grove (3-3), which advanced to the finals. Sydney Brown scored all nine of her points off fourth-quarter three-pointers for the Lady Cardinals. Oliviah Wallace also had eight points. Emma Riley had 13 points, and Lainey Mungle scored 11 points for Fountain Lake (2-6).

CHARLES B. DYER CLASSIC At Alma

MAMMOTH SPRING 72, GREENLAND 27 Brynn Washam opened the floodgates with her 18 points in a rout for Mammoth Spring (11-2). Adrianna Corbett had 13 points, and Molly Corbett and Tay Davis collected 11 points and 10 points, respectively, for the Lady Bears. Laney Young came through with nine points in the win.