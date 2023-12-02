Scores

Today at 1:56 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

Friday's scores

Boys

Abundant Life 67, Legacy Academy 42

Camden Harmony Grove 60, Parkers Chapel 39

Dyersburg, Tenn. 68, Manila 39

Flippin 46, Lead Hill 30

Jasper 95, Oark 28

Marianna 83, Carlisle 22

The New School 84, Green Forest 54

White Co. Central 68, South Side Bee Branch 46

Battle at the Brier

At Greenbrier

Sylvan Hills 63, Beebe 61

Greenbrier vs. Hot Springs Lakeside

Hot Springs Invitational

At Hot Springs

Maumelle 62, Watson Chapel 30

Fort Smith Northside 58, Joe T. Robinson 53

Helena-West Helena 40, Episcopal Collegiate 38

Hurricane Classic

At Jonesboro

Nettleton 71, Marked Tree 43

West Memphis 56, Osceola 48

Rossview, Tenn. 54, Jonesboro 52

Mini-State Classic

At Drew Central

Star City 59, Alpena 40

Red River Hoopfest

At Texarkana

Little Rock Christian 73, Lufkin, Texas 41

Searcy Bank Classic

At Searcy

Mountain Home 68, Newport 45

Williams Baptist Invitational

At Walnut Ridge

Sloan-Hendrix 65, Jonesboro Westside 61

Girls

Acorn 72, Caddo Hills 38

Brookland 66, Clarksville 47

Conway Christian 71, Poyen 64

Des Arc 64, KIPP Delta 11

Dumas 53, Monticello 17

Emerson 62, Nevada 30

Flippin 62, Lead Hill 18

Fouke 58, Gurdon 36

Gravette 64, West Fork 28

Hamburg 64, DeWitt 20

Izard County 61, Cedar Ridge 53

Lamar 64, Wonderview 37

Legacy Academy 40, Abundant Life 35

Little Rock Southwest 53, Mills 50

Mena 55, Pottsville 40

Mount Ida 39, Lafayette County 26

Perryville 63, Guy-Perkins 31

Quitman 74, Marshall 45

South Side Bee Branch 63,

White Co. Central 19

Two Rivers 50, Johnson Co. Westside 30

Waldron 58, Ozark Catholic 53

Walnut Ridge 56, Bradford 38

White Hall 43, Jacksonville 18

Battle at the Brier

At Greenbrier

Sheridan 61, Little Rock Hall 33

Greenbrier vs. Valley View

Battle at the Cove

At Magnet Cove

Centerpoint 68, Magnet Cove 35

Charles B. Dyer Classic

At Alma

Mammoth Spring 60, Alma 39

Great 8 Classic

At Rogers

Ozark, Mo. 52, Clinton 49

North Little Rock 47, Greene Co. Tech 27

Hot Springs Invitational

At Hot Springs

Marion 64, Magnolia 48

Watson Chapel 40, Maumelle 24

Bentonville West 60, Hot Springs 46

Mini-State Classic

At Drew Central

Star City 53, Central Ark. Christian 38

Red River Hoopfest

At Texarkana

Farmington 53, Collierville, Tenn. 33

Searcy Bank Classic

At Searcy

Cabot 65, Mountain Home 47

She Got Game Classic

At Mansfield, Texas

Conway 50, Arapahoe, Co. 40

Fort Smith Northside 68, Hardin-Jefferson, Texas 49

Williams Baptist Invitational

At Walnut Ridge

Salem 59, Hillcrest 22