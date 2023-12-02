Friday's scores
Boys
Abundant Life 67, Legacy Academy 42
Camden Harmony Grove 60, Parkers Chapel 39
Dyersburg, Tenn. 68, Manila 39
Flippin 46, Lead Hill 30
Jasper 95, Oark 28
Marianna 83, Carlisle 22
The New School 84, Green Forest 54
White Co. Central 68, South Side Bee Branch 46
Battle at the Brier
At Greenbrier
Sylvan Hills 63, Beebe 61
Greenbrier vs. Hot Springs Lakeside
Hot Springs Invitational
At Hot Springs
Maumelle 62, Watson Chapel 30
Fort Smith Northside 58, Joe T. Robinson 53
Helena-West Helena 40, Episcopal Collegiate 38
Hurricane Classic
At Jonesboro
Nettleton 71, Marked Tree 43
West Memphis 56, Osceola 48
Rossview, Tenn. 54, Jonesboro 52
Mini-State Classic
At Drew Central
Star City 59, Alpena 40
Red River Hoopfest
At Texarkana
Little Rock Christian 73, Lufkin, Texas 41
Searcy Bank Classic
At Searcy
Mountain Home 68, Newport 45
Williams Baptist Invitational
At Walnut Ridge
Sloan-Hendrix 65, Jonesboro Westside 61
Girls
Acorn 72, Caddo Hills 38
Brookland 66, Clarksville 47
Conway Christian 71, Poyen 64
Des Arc 64, KIPP Delta 11
Dumas 53, Monticello 17
Emerson 62, Nevada 30
Flippin 62, Lead Hill 18
Fouke 58, Gurdon 36
Gravette 64, West Fork 28
Hamburg 64, DeWitt 20
Izard County 61, Cedar Ridge 53
Lamar 64, Wonderview 37
Legacy Academy 40, Abundant Life 35
Little Rock Southwest 53, Mills 50
Mena 55, Pottsville 40
Mount Ida 39, Lafayette County 26
Perryville 63, Guy-Perkins 31
Quitman 74, Marshall 45
South Side Bee Branch 63,
White Co. Central 19
Two Rivers 50, Johnson Co. Westside 30
Waldron 58, Ozark Catholic 53
Walnut Ridge 56, Bradford 38
White Hall 43, Jacksonville 18
Battle at the Brier
At Greenbrier
Sheridan 61, Little Rock Hall 33
Greenbrier vs. Valley View
Battle at the Cove
At Magnet Cove
Centerpoint 68, Magnet Cove 35
Charles B. Dyer Classic
At Alma
Mammoth Spring 60, Alma 39
Great 8 Classic
At Rogers
Ozark, Mo. 52, Clinton 49
North Little Rock 47, Greene Co. Tech 27
Hot Springs Invitational
At Hot Springs
Marion 64, Magnolia 48
Watson Chapel 40, Maumelle 24
Bentonville West 60, Hot Springs 46
Mini-State Classic
At Drew Central
Star City 53, Central Ark. Christian 38
Red River Hoopfest
At Texarkana
Farmington 53, Collierville, Tenn. 33
Searcy Bank Classic
At Searcy
Cabot 65, Mountain Home 47
She Got Game Classic
At Mansfield, Texas
Conway 50, Arapahoe, Co. 40
Fort Smith Northside 68, Hardin-Jefferson, Texas 49
Williams Baptist Invitational
At Walnut Ridge
Salem 59, Hillcrest 22