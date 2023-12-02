UALR uses a 20-0 run to get by ASU

The Arkansas-Little Rock men's basketball team used a 20-0 second half run to pull away from Arkansas State and come away with a 77-66 victory Friday night at the Jack Stephens Center.

Four Trojans (4-4) scored in double figures against the Red Wolves, led by Jamir Chaplin's 17 points and six rebounds.

DeAntoni Gordon recorded a double-double with 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in his return to action after missing Tuesday's win against Ball State with a leg injury. Cougar Downing scored 18 points off the bench and shot 8 for 8 on his attempts from the free-throw line.

"We've been balanced the last two or three games that we've won," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said. "We can score the ball, my concern is can we be consistent defensively. That's all I care about. We got enough guys that can score the ball."

ASU (2-6) was led by Dyondre Dominguez, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Derrian Ford added 16 points for the Red Wolves, with 12 coming before halftime.

The first half was tightly contested the entire way, with six lead changes and neither team having more than a four point advantage. UALR was aggressive attacking the basket in the first half and was rewarded with trips to the free-throw line. The Trojans converted on 10 of its 13 free-throw attempts in the opening half.

ASU's leading scorer Freddy Hicks picked up his second foul with 9:50 left in the first and was forced to sit the remainder of the half after scoring just three points. He would finish the game with four points on just 1 of 7 shooting from the floor.

Dominguez started the game slow, but went on a personal 6-0 run to end the first which included a thunderous dunk on a fast break with just 7 seconds left in the half following a Trojans turnover to give the Red Wolves a 31-27 lead heading into halftime.

After five more lead changes in the early minutes of the second half, Bradley Douglas buried a three-pointer with 12:46 left to give UALR its biggest lead of the game to that point at 47-42. Douglas would finish with 16 points while also dishing out six assists.

The Trojans lead grew to 13 points at 55-42 halfway through the second half following back-to-back three-pointers from Downing and Chaplin. The UALR scoring run reached 20-0 after another three-pointer from Chaplin with 9:07 left in the game before Dominguez finally ended the drought with a three-pointer of his own to cut the lead to 60-45.

The Red Wolves trimmed the lead to 60-50, but Chaplin responded with a layup. Immediately following the score, the Trojans stole the inbound pass and Chaplin finished the play with a slam dunk to build the lead to 64-50 and bring the crowd to their feet with just 5:59 left on the clock.

However, Chaplin was called for a taunting technical after the dunk and would have to sit out the remainder of the game as it was his fifth personal. The Red Wolves tried to chip away at the lead, but their 21 turnovers were too much to overcome. The Trojans defense took advantage of the Red Wolves miscues and scored 29 points off turnovers.

"We're pretty aggressive on the defensive side," Walker said. "I challenged my guys to keep the ball in front of them and make them shoot shots over us and we did that. Another thing, we rebounded the basketball in the second half. We came up with 14 offensive rebounds of our own, that helped us."