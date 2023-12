UCA women at UALR

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UCA 4-3; UALR 0-5

SERIES UALR leads 1-3

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock; KUCA-FM, 91.3, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr.12.43.1

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr.12.12.1

G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr.10.94.1

F Bree Stephens, 6-0, Jr.5.56.3

F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr.6.17.0

COACH Tony Kemper (4-3 in first season at UCA, 83-93 in seventh season overall)

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.3.72.0

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.6.63.2

F Leilani Wimbish-Gay, 5-10, Jr.4.33.5

F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.12.62.4

C Trinity Hudson, 6-4, Sr.1.32.7

COACH Joe Foley (398-230 in 21st season at UALR, 854-311 in 37th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAUALR

71.7Points for41.2

61.6Points against65.4

+7.2Rebound margin-15.4

-1.0Turnover margin-1.0

44.6FG pct.30.3

37.83-pt pct.23.9

67.8FT pct.70.5

CHALK TALK UALR has lost four of its five games to Power 5 programs, including three SEC schools. ... Lee has led the Trojans in scoring in three of their five games. ... Four UCA players average 10 or more points per game. ... Three Sugar Bears are shooting 44% or better on three-pointers.

-- Sam Lane