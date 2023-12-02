West Memphis girls use big run in win

BENTON -- Valley Springs started quick, but West Memphis answered even quicker Friday afternoon.

A 15-3 first-quarter run from the Lady Blue Devils cleared a path to their 65-42 victory during the second day of the Benton Classic at Panther Arena.

Aniya Price had 18 points, including four three-pointers, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for West Memphis (5-3), which was stunned during the early stages of the opening period. Valley Springs hit three three-pointers over the first 3 minutes of the quarter and led 9-2 before a 21-footer from Alayiah Price began the Lady Blue Devils' game-changing 12-point swing.

West Memphis, which dominated the glass in running past Episcopal Collegiate 51-22 in its game Thursday, did the same things against Valley Springs. The Lady Blue Devils outrebounded the Lady Tigers (7-5) 43-19, with many of those leading to second-chance points. Tyra Taylor, who had 12 points for West Memphis, also had 16 rebounds.

Alayiah Price finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals as well for the Lady Blue Devils, who led 33-19 at halftime and used an 18-4 spurt in the third quarter to create some distance after the Lady Tigers had gotten within nine points. West Memphis also shot 27 of 72 (37.5%) for the game.

Camie Moore had 12 points and seven rebounds for Valley Springs, which went 14 of 39 (35.9%) from the field. Macy Willis had 12 points while Tayla Trammell ended with 11 points.

BENTON 46,

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 25

Brynn Barbaree had 20 points and 12 rebounds to carry the Lady Panthers (4-3) past the Lady Wildcats.

Ashley Wallace added nine points for Benton, which scored the first 12 points of the game and held Episcopal Collegiate (2-4) without a field goal until Laney Marsh hit a three-pointer with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. Benton led 22-7 at intermission and 32-12 at the end of the third period.

Marsh scored 13 points and Sophie Eble added 10 points for the Lady Wildcats.

BOYS

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 69, BENTON 63

A monster second half from Jaxon Conley and an all-around outing from Courtland Muldrew sparked Har-Ber (6-0) in its back-and-forth affair with the host team.

Muldrew had 26 points, 6 assists 5 rebounds and 3 steals while Conley scored 17 of his 20 points over the final two quarters for the Wildcats, who led 35-31 at halftime but found themselves behind late in the third quarter. Benton (6-0) took a 52-51 lead with less than a minute to go in the period on a basket from Harrison Pickett, but Conley drilled a three-pointer just before the buzzer to give Har-Ber the advantage.

Hayden Wood also scored 12 points for Har-Ber.

Terrion Burgess had 19 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks for Benton. Pickett had 17 points, Elem Shelby scored 15 points and A.D. Gray contributed 10 points.

FARMINGTON 76,

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 46

Layne Taylor collected 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in one half of action as the Cardinals (8-1) corralled the Gryphons.

Ethan Kennedy scored 14 points, Mason Simpson gripped 11 points, and Ayden Lester supplied 10 points for the Cardinals, who led 5-3 in the first quarter until a 12-0 run put them firmly in charge. Farmington also hit 11 three-pointers in the game.

Johnathan Hudson scored nine points and James DeLoach had eight points for Southwest (0-5).