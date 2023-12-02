WOMEN

UAPB 103, ARKANSAS BAPTIST 35

Zaay Green's triple-double was just one of several highlights for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in its whipping of Arkansas Baptist at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Green finished with 19 points, 16 assists, 11 rebounds and 6 steals for UAPB (2-6), which trailed 5-2 early but had a 20-0 run during a five-minute stretch of the first quarter to begin its onslaught. The Golden Lions would later outscore the Lady Buffaloes 28-2 in the second quarter to to build a 53-9 halftime lead.

Coriah Beck posted 19 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals, while Jelissa Reese and Maya Peat had 14 points apiece for UAPB. The Golden Lions made 44 of 83 (53%) shots, possessed a 68-23 rebounding advantage and scored 41 points off 27 turnovers. UAPB also held a 25-0 edge in fastbreak points as it ended a four-game losing streak.

Jessica Neresteit had 10 points and six rebounds for Arkansas Baptist (1-7). The Lady Buffaloes were 14-of-56 shooting (25%), including 1 of 12 (8.3%) in thw second quarter.