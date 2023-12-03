2 crashes on state roads leave 3 dead

Two crashes on Arkansas roads Friday killed three people and injured one more, according to preliminary fatality reports from police.

Kiarra Jordan, 28, and Fenton Dunn, 56, both of McGehee, died around 3:23 p.m. Friday when the 2019 Nissan Frontier that Dunn was driving north on Arkansas 165 near Dermott crossed the centerline and collided with the 2009 Nissan that Jordan was driving south, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

An unidentified minor in the vehicle with Jordan was injured in the crash.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

John Mason, 67, of Little Rock was fatally injured around 7:34 p.m. Friday when the 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding south on Scott Hamilton Road in Little Rock was hit head-on by a 2013 Ram pickup truck turning left onto the Interstate 30 frontage road, a report from Little Rock police states.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.