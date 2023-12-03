20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County





The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov. 22-27 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Nov. 22

John Preston James, 35, and Ashley Nicole Price, 29, both of Fort Smith

Tye Dale Rambo, 28, and Savannah Rae Mitchell, 32, both of Kiowa, Okla.

Carson Hunter Allen, 23, and Bailey Nicole Hicks, 24, both of Stillwater, Okla.

Dalton Cruz Colunga, 31, and Skyler Michelle Ginnett, 27, both of Lavaca

Nov. 27

Blake Wyatt Hill, 20, and Melissa Marie Stradtman, 23, both of Fort Smith

Matthew Willis, 35, and Katherine Michelle Lovett, 42, both of Fort Smith

Joe Douglas Hall, 80, Lavaca, and Venida Claudine Sanders, 88, Fort Smith

Willie Lee Collins, 30, and Destiny Danielle Hood, 30, both of Fort Smith

Curtis Scott Griffin, 23, and Hailey Leann Chachula, 20, both of Mansfield



