Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Dec. 3, 2023

I'm Alex Thomas, Washington Correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and here's your look at national politics through an Arkansas lens for the week of Dec. 3, 2023.

The U.S. House of Representatives ended last week with a historic vote to expel New York Republican George Santos from the chamber.

The House had only removed five members from the chamber throughout its history ahead of Friday's vote.

Two Arkansans — Representatives Steve Womack of Rogers and Bruce Westerman and Hot Springs — supported the expulsion resolution.

Speaking of Womack, he is among the lawmakers pushing for creating a commission to study the United States' financial stability and fiscal sustainability.

Womack testified before the House Budget Committee last Wednesday on proposed options for addressing federal spending and the national deficit.

The House Natural Resources Committee is making progress on a bipartisan outdoor reaction package.

Committee members began consideration of the EXPLORE Act last Thursday.

Westerman helped introduce the legislation. The Hot Springs Republican additionally serves as the committee's chairman.

Finally, the Democrat-Gazette had a conversation with Womack regarding his recent trip to Antarctica.

Womack led a congressional delegation on the week-long outing to better understand the research happening on the southernmost continent.

