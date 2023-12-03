Author Darren Peters gives talk on his memoir

Keep It Moving Forward, a program featuring Little Rock native Darren Peters, was held Nov. 26 at 501 Station.

Peters, a Little Rock Central High School and Hendrix College graduate, is author of the memoir "Keep It Moving Forward: Maneuvering Through Life's Journeys." The founder and managing partner of Washington-based Peter Damon Group served in Bill Clinton's political campaigns, and also served as chief of staff for the Office of Policy and International Affairs for the U.S. Department of Energy.

The program included a conversation with the author facilitated by Sericia Nelson, followed by a book signing.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins