Best-sellers

Fiction

1. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who also is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

2. IRON FLAME by Rebecca Yarros. The second book in the Empyrean series. Violet Sorrengail's next round of training might require her to betray the man she loves.

3. THE EDGE by David Baldacci. The second book in the 6:20 Man series. Travis Devine investigates the murder of the CIA operative Jenny Silkwell in rural Maine.

4. THE LITTLE LIAR by Mitch Albom. The actions of an 11-year-old boy help facilitate the delivery of Jewish residents, including his family, to Auschwitz.

5. THE EXCHANGE by John Grisham. In a sequel to "The Firm," Mitch McDeere, now a partner at the world's largest law firm, gets caught up in a sinister plot.

6. THE NARROW ROAD BETWEEN DESIRES by Patrick Rothfuss. Things go awry when Bast accepts a gift.

7. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE by James McBride. Secrets held by the residents of a dilapidated neighborhood come to life when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well.

8. RESURRECTION WALK by Michael Connelly. The seventh book in the Lincoln Lawyer series. Haller and Bosch team up to prove the innocence of a woman in prison for killing her husband.

9. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

10. THE SECRET by Lee Child and Andrew Child. The 28th book in the Jack Reacher series. It's 1992 and Reacher looks into the cause of a string of mysterious deaths.

Nonfiction

1. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The late actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," shares stories from his childhood and his struggles with sobriety.

2. THE WOMAN IN ME by Britney Spears. The Grammy Award-winning pop star details her personal and professional experiences, including the years she spent under a conservatorship overseen by her father.

3. MY EFFIN' LIFE by Geddy Lee with Daniel Richler. The musician known for his work with the band Rush chronicles his life as the child of Holocaust survivors and his time in the limelight.

4. MY NAME IS BARBRA by Barbra Streisand. The EGOT winner chronicles her journey in show business and reveals details about some of her personal relationships.

5. TIRED OF WINNING by Jonathan Karl. The chief Washington correspondent for ABC News looks at Donald Trump's impact on the Republican Party.

6. GHOSTS OF HONOLULU by Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll Jr. The story of a Japanese American naval intelligence agent, a Japanese spy, and events in Hawaii before the start of World War II.

7. PREQUEL by Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host and co-author of "Bag Man" details a campaign to overthrow the U.S. government and install authoritarian rule prior to and during our involvement in World War II.

8. THE WAGER by David Grann. Survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

9. TEDDY AND BOOKER T. by Brian Kil­meade. The Fox News host gives an account of the relationship between President Theodore Roosevelt and Booker T. Washington.

10. ELON MUSK by Walter Isaacson. The author of "The Code Breaker" traces Musk's life and summarizes his work on electric vehicles, private space exploration and artificial intelligence.

Paperback fiction

1. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE by Anthony Doerr.

2. ICEBREAKER by Hannah Grace.

3. TWISTED LOVE by Ana Huang.

4. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

5. WILDFIRE by Hannah Grace.

Paperback nonfiction

1. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

3. THE HUNDRED YEARS' WAR ON PALESTINE by Rashid Khalidi.

4. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl.

5. ISRAEL by Noa Tishby.

Source: The New York Times