Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Moser Construction, 101 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, $95,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Dillon Homes & Realty, 31 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $1,100,000.

CRA Construction, 3901 Gordon Road, Little Rock, $755,000.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 6 Red Granite, Little Rock, $505,000.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 12901 Village Run, Little Rock, $505,000.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 12909 Village Run, Little Rock, $505,000.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 12919 Village Run, Little Rock, $505,000.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 13005 Village Run, Little Rock, $505,000.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 8 Red Granite, Little Rock, $390,500.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 16 Red Granite, Little Rock, $390,500.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 13001 Village Run, Little Rock, $390,500.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 12905 Village Run, Little Rock, $390,500.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 12915 Village Run, Little Rock, $390,500.

Ken Hayes Realty, 723 Reichart, Little Rock, $389,000.

Baker's Construction, 2422 18th St., Little Rock, $155,000.

Arkansas Real Estate, 11 Buttermilk Road, Little Rock, $95,000.