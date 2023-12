The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

4701 W. 28th St., Kieth McFerguson, 8:56 a.m. Nov. 22, property valued at $1,000.

6300 Colonel Glenn Road, U-Haul, 11:11 a.m. Nov. 22, property value unknown.

2300 S. Oak St., Earnest Williams, 12:22 p.m. Nov. 27, property valued at $21,550.

4418 S. University Ave., Airgas, 3:36 p.m. Nov. 27, property valued at $1,683.

2516 S. Pine St., Alejandro Rodriguez, 3:11 p.m. Nov. 29, property value unknown.

1315 Adams St., victim unknown, 12:42 p.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $1,345.

72205

16 Tomahawk Road, Dale Schlesier, 12:51 p.m. Nov. 27, property value unknown.

8201 Red Oak Lane, Jeanie Barron, 2:20 p.m. Nov. 28, property valued at $50.

306 Markham Center Dr., Spring Hill Suites, 10:15 a.m. Nov. 29, property valued at $2,947.

72209

32 S. Wakefield Dr., Doyle Johnson, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 29, property valued at $1,300.

8800 Baseline Road, Murphy USA, 10:08 a.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $26.16.

5 London Cir., Stephanie Brown, 12:57 p.m. Nov. 30, property value unknown.

72211

13500 Chenal Pkwy., Deasia Berry, 10:17 a.m. Nov. 28, property valued at $1,000.

72212

10700 N. Rodney Parham Road, The Crown Shop, 4:08 a.m. Nov. 29, property value unknown.

72223

24300 Chenal Pkwy., Darrell Baker, 12:29 p.m. Nov. 27, property valued at $1,001.

North Little Rock

72116

431 McCain Blvd., BBA206, Jeffrey Ento/Janet Stockton, 9 a.m. Nov. 23, property valued at $850.

72117

700 Ellen Dr., Demetria Golatt, 11:15 p.m. Nov. 19, property valued at $1,710.

72118

2301 S. Berkley Dr., Lashunda Watson, 7 p.m. Nov. 20, property valued at $550.

5 Amber Lane, Wendy Williams, 11 a.m. Nov. 20, property valued at $800.