Center unveils events for December

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (also known as the ARTx3 Campus) announces its December events including Razzle Dazzle, a gingerbread workshop, Live@5 and Door Hangers and Drinks.

PRODUCTION: “RAZZLE DAZZLE: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR”— TODAY

ASC presents its variety show “Razzle Dazzle: A Holiday Spectacular” at 2 p.m. today. The show opened Friday.

Geared toward all ages, the festive show is filled with harmonies of favorite holiday hits on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at ASC’s home building, 701 S. Main St.

“Razzle Dazzle” is directed by Lindsey Collins and Bethany Gere, and choreographed by Grace McKissic. Simmons Bank sponsors this production. Ticket sales from this biennial fundraiser benefit ASC’s youth theater programming, according to a news release.

Tickets are $20. To purchase, visit asc701.org/razzle-dazzle, call (870) 536-3375, or visit ASC. Contact Collins for details at lcollins@asc701.org.

DOOR HANGERS AND DRINKS — DEC. 5

Patrons can add holiday charm to their homes by creating festive door hangers. The workshop is from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5, at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

“Create and craft while enjoying an assortment of beer, wine, and nonalcoholic drinks,” according to the release.

Artist Amy Moore will teach participants step-by-step how to paint a holiday door hanger. They can then add their own personality to the piece and customize it for their home.

Beer and wine are provided by sponsor MK Distributors. Details: asc701.org/class/door-hangersand-drinks-amy-moore or call 536-3375 or contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org. The cost is $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers, with all materials included.

LIVE@5 FEATURING BILLY JETER — DEC. 8

The Arts & Science Center presents Live@5 from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 8. Billy Jeter will bring folk-rock, Americana and roots music to the ASC stage.

Live@5 sets the stage for live jazz, blues, and rock ’n’ roll at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month, February through December.

Entry is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons can enjoy complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages provided by MK Distributors, the event sponsor. Guests must be 21 or older to enter, according to the release.

FUNDAY: GINGERBREAD HOUSES — DEC. 9

Patrons can build and decorate gingerbread houses during the next Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 9 at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Visitors of all ages will build unique and delicious holiday homes with candies, icing, and gingerbread during this free family activity. All materials are included.

ASC’s Second Saturday FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. Funding from the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, supports this event.

HOLIDAY CRAFTS & COCKTAILS — DEC. 15

Attendees can take a break from the stress of the holidays with Holiday Crafts & Cocktails. Hosts Bethany Gere and J. Tyler Lewis will teach participants how to mix three holiday-themed cocktails. Each participant will also learn how to make an embroidered hoop ornament.

This event is from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Loft Gallery of The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Alcohol is provided MK Distributors.

Patrons may register at asc701.org/class/holiday-crafts-and-cocktails or call or call 536-3375. The cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers, and all materials are included. Details: Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org.

YOGA IN THE LOFT — DEC. 16

Participants can exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence from 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 16, at Yoga in the Loft in the Loft Gallery at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

This class is part of ASC’s Flex Pay program, with $15 the recommended price. FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga, followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners ages 13 and older are welcome to attend.

Yoga is offered every third Saturday of the month. Advanced registration and payment are required at asc701.org/class/yoga-in-the-loft-november-2023 or call 536-3375. Participants may use a provided yoga mat or bring their own. For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org. Yoga in the Loft is sponsored by Angela White Smith, Realtor with eXp Realty.



