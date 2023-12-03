PHOTOS: Wreaths honor veterans at the Fort Smith National Cemetery

Residents from around the River Valley gathered to place wreaths, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, during the annual Christmas Honors tradition at the Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Families of those buried at the cemetery were given the first opportunity Saturday morning to lay wreaths at any of its approximately 19,000 headstones. After a ceremony honoring veterans, members of the public gathered to lay the rest of the wreaths at the remaining headstones. The wreaths will remain on display until Jan. 5, 2024.

TayzLeigh Ellis (from right), Teirra Ellis, MJ Ellis and TayLynn Ellis, all of Fort Smith, browse headstones on their way to lay a wreath at the one for Teirraâ€™s brother, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, during the annual Christmas Honors tradition at the Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Families of those buried at the cemetery were given the first opportunity Saturday morning to lay wreaths at any of its approximately 19,000 headstones. After a ceremony honoring veterans, members of the public gathered to lay the rest of the wreaths at the remaining headstones. The wreaths will remain on display until Jan. 5, 2024. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





