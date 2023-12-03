Christmas Wonderland event makes return to Chaffee Crossing





FORT SMITH -- The Christmas Winter Wonderland began at Chaffee Crossing this weekend with crafts with elves, stories with Mrs. Claus, and photos with Santa and other holiday friends.

The event started about a decade ago at 7300 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith.

Owner Mary Merechka said Christmas has always been a special time for her and her family, so it was a dream to build Winter Wonderland and bring families to visit.

"I have families come every year, and they just stay and hang out, listen to music," she said. "The building is about 20,000 square feet, and each room is decorated to an era.

"A lot of relatives come from real far because they want to see it every year and visit their families."

The Winter Wonderland is open Fridays from 5-9 p.m., Saturdays from 4-9 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. through Dec. 23.

Returning to the wonderland this year are the Santa's Express train rides, Christmas movies, cookies and hot cocoa.

Merechka said new to the wonderland is a larger than life-sized nativity scene and a light show outside.

"It's not super massive, but we're wanting to add to it every year to music on the radio station. That is a new, added thing," she said.



