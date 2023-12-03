Daily record

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office:

Noah Savelle Poplin, 21, of Rison, and Shawna Diane Cothran, 23, of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 30.

Gary Dee Haas, 68, and Thaddious Lorene Kee, 79, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 27.

Josh Thomas Harrison, 23, and Jazlyn Dazra Cooper, 19, both of White Hall, recorded Nov. 20.

Cameron Randolph Derrick, 23, of Pine Bluff, and Ellen Casey Parker, 24, of Redfield, recorded Nov. 21.

Justin Seth Robinson, 27, and Kendra Michelle Saucier, 19, both of Redfield, recorded Nov. 16.

Christopher Thomas Branch, 41, of Pine Bluff, and Stacy L. Gregory, 43, of White Hall, recorded Nov. 21.

Rodrico Montrae Bowens, 19, and Jasmine Elizabeth Edwards, 18, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 27.

Karl Brent Deshazer, 57, and Shavelle McKenzie Moore, 32, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 27.

Steven Bernard Mays Jr., 44, and Falice Shonta Walker, 46, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 27.

Darell Lamon Johnson, 32, and Marquetta Sharell Randolph, 37, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 30.

Jason Allen Keech, 41, of Tucker, and Lasonya Deneco Allen, 48, of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 1.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office: Eric Rashad Thomas v. Chelsea Perry Thomas, granted Nov. 20.

Marquetta Randolph v. Mohammed Homed, granted Nov. 20.

Christopher Reed v. Holly Reed, granted Nov. 20.

Conor A. Mabray v. Janis L. Mabry, granted Nov. 21.

Delisha Ford v. Reginald Morton, granted Nov. 27.

Debra Irish Ajayi v. Sunday Anthony Ajayi, granted Nov. 27.

James Fulker v. Pamela Fulker, granted Nov. 28.



