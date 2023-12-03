Defensive line commitments ready to help Hogs

University of Arkansas defensive line commitment Kavion Henderson said he is confident that he and fellow defensive line pledge Charleston Collins can make a big impact next season.

Henderson, who along with Collins are 4-star prospects on the On3.com industry rank-i n g , m ad e a p o s t o n X, formerly Twitter, that read “LETS WORK BRO” and tagged Collins and Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams.

“Why I made the tweet was because he and I can come in and take ownership,” Henderson said. “I think we’ll adapt and adjust quick. I feel like [we can] come in and be one of the best freshmen defensive line duos.” He n d e rs o n , 6 -3, 2 3 8 pounds, of Leeds, Ala., narrowed his list of more than 40 scholarship offers to Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Auburn before announcing his public pledge to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2022, after being privately committed since March.

On3.com industry rankings have Henderson rated as the No. 26 defensive lineman and the No. 266 overall prospect nationally, while Collins is the No. 11 defensive lineman and No. 78 overall prospect in the nation.

Henderson said he believes Adams has the Arkansas defensive line playing well and looks forward to adding his and Collins’ talents in the mix.

“They’re good,” Henderson said. “They led the SEC in sacks last year, so I know we have a great defensive line coach to teach us and I just feel like after we learn … when we get into the game and we see it and get use to it, I feel we can cause some problems.” Henderson and Collins both plan to graduate and enroll at Arkansas in January. Henderson said he and Collins plan to be roommates with defensive back commitments Tevis Metcalf and Selman Bridges.

“I think we’ll have two cornerbacks that will push each other and two D-linemen that’s going to push each other to be good,” Henderson said.

It wasn’t long after Adams joined Coach Sam Pittman’s staff in January 2022 that Henderson instantly bonded with his future coach.

“We’ve built a great relationship ever since then,” Henderson said. “He’s been going a great job. Our bond is so strong I can tell him anything and he tells me everything. That’s my guy.” Henderson was raised by his grandparents since he was six months old. His grandfather saw his grandson’s talent at age 10 and predicted he would go on to play college football.

Unfortunately, his grandfather died Nov. 6. Adams said he understands Henderson’s motivation to help his grandmother Rhonda by getting to the NFL.

“He knows my story,” Henderson said. “He knows I live with my grandmother. He knows how bad I want it. I want to make my grandmother proud and my granddad, so he knows how bad I want it and I know he’s going to help me get where I want to be. I’m going to take everything he gives me and take it in and do what he tells me to do.

“I’m loyal to Arkansas. All the times coaches [from other schools] call me, I just stay loyal to Arkansas and Coach Adams. I feel good things coming.” Leaving Leeds for Fayetteville in January will be emotional when Henderson has to say goodbye to his grandmother, he said.

“It will be hard, but I know what I have to do to help my family,” he said. “Leaving her is going to be tough, but I have to do what I have to do to help her to put her in a better situation.” He also said he plans to honor his grandfather by wearing the No. 6 jersey at Arkansas. The number signifies the day of the month he lost his grandfather.





TAKING ANOTHER LOOK

Bauxite junior safety Marcus Wimberly re-opened his recruitment after being committed to Arkansas since July.

Wimberly, 6-1 and 183 pounds, also had scholarship offers from Michigan, Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sam Houston State and Tennessee-Martin before pledging to the Razorbacks.

He announced Friday morning his decision on X, formerly Twitter. He recently visited Michigan for the Ohio State game.

