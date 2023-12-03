Defensive pressure sets, preserves tone

Carter Nye rolled to his right looking for any hope of an opportunity down the field.

On his shoulders, the fate of Bentonville's season. In his face, the arms of Fayetteville's Landon Jones.

Nye's pass was knocked down and with it, the last chance of a win.

All season it has been the Fayetteville offense that has blown teams away. But against Bentonville on Saturday, it was the defense that clinched a 22-16 win over the Tigers in the Class 7A state championship at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"We knew they were going to bring smoke," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "We knew we'd have to protect it. They're sitting everybody back, waiting on it."

Fayetteville's defensive pressure was a constant Saturday. The Bulldogs (13-0) led with a three-man front, but they often brought one or more linebackers to move Nye off of his spot.

"To me, they have one of the top defenses in the state, and they're led by their D-line," Grant said. "Those guys are tough to block and have been disruptive all year. So that had a big part of it. Early on, Carter was able to escape some of that and make some plays, but obviously, that didn't last the whole [game]."

Bentonville (9-4) had its chances with multiple long drives. But the Fayetteville defense typically found a way to mitigate the damage, like holding Bentonville to a field goal just before the halftime break.

"That's the part that's going to be super hard to live with or deal with because we were so good offensively from the 20 to the 20," Grant said. "But once we got inside that red zone, we weren't as great."

Bentonville totaled 397 yards of offense, including 329 passing yards. On the surface, the Tigers moved the ball enough to win. But when it mattered most, the Bulldogs had a response.

The Tigers were 6 of 12 on third-down conversions and 1 of 3 on fourth downs. They fumbled four times, losing two.

Senior Eli Rose and junior Rhett Tidwell led Fayetteville with seven tackles each. Senior Kaden Spencer, senior Isaiah Perez and junior Jadon Holte each had a sack. The Bulldogs totaled 7 quarterback hurries, 5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

While some coaches prefer, even demand, to be in-the-know on the fine details of their defensive gameplan, Fayetteville's Casey Dick is largely hands-off on that side of the ball.

Instead, he left that to defensive coordinator Corey Harris, defensive line coach Derek Davis and defensive backs coach Devonte Britt. With Davis setting those disruptive fronts, Britt preparing the secondary to let that rush get home and Harris overseeing it all, the Bulldogs had Nye and the Tigers' offense uncomfortable throughout the game.

"We have the best D-line in the state," Dick said. "Coach Harris, our defensive line coach, does a great job of really getting with Coach Davis, our front-half defensive coordinator, and Coach Britt. Those three are like mad scientists. You don't really ever know what it's going to look like, but the plan is awesome. You just got to kind of step back and let them go to work and let them do their job.

"You look at what they're done all year with the sacks, the hurries, the pressures, all those things -- they have been unbelievable."

Fayetteville's offense was just as inconsistent as Bentonville's. The Bulldogs missed key opportunities to create or extend their lead, making the defenses' play that much more important.

"Defense wins championships," Dick said. "We just wanted to score one more point than they did [and], obviously, not have a heart attack while doing it."