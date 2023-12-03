Holiday happening

It was a magical evening for young girls dressed in their finest holiday frocks Nov. 16 at the CARTI Sugar Plum Ball. The sold-out event for daughters and dads in the Statehouse Convention Center's Wally Allen Ballroom was part of CARTI's Festival of Trees.

Outside the ballroom, there was a chance to write letters to Santa, bid on silent auction items, buy fun holiday or princess accessories, meet beautifully costumed ballerinas and have formal portraits made.

As guests entered the ballroom, they were formally presented and the girls were crowned with tiaras. The ballroom was decorated with ornamented Christmas trees and tables with fanciful candy-theme arrangements covered in white cloths around a dance floor.

Sugar Plum co-chairwomen were Kayla Hilliard and Macey Wadley. The Festival of Trees is hosted by the CARTI Auxiliary.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins