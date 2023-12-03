Hot Springs directors justify city manager, attorney bonuses

HOT SPRINGS -- Directors who offered insight into the executive session the Hot Springs Board of Directors convened last month said the evaluation tool the board used supported 10% bonuses paid to the city's chief executive and legal officers.

District 3 Director Marcia Dobbs-Smith said the Nov. 21 executive session was the first time the template had been used to set end-of-year bonuses for City Manager Bill Burrough and City Attorney Brian Albright, the only two city employees who report directly to the board, during her three years at City Hall.

District 5 Director Karen Garcia said the forms came from the International City/County Management Association. They asked directors to rate Burrough's performance across 10 categories and 50 subcategories on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 representing excellent performance and 1 poor performance.

Garcia said according to Burrough's composite score, he exceeded expectations, which corresponded to a 4 rating on forms the city provided in response to a records request.

"The actual individual board member's ratings and overall rating score is not allowed to be shared as these are personnel matters," she said. "These were to be destroyed after the executive session."

The forms didn't include corresponding percentages for the ratings, so it's unclear how the board determined that an above-average rating equated to a 10% bonus.

Garcia was one of several directors who asked the city to make the forms public. It declined to release them after the Aug. 15 executive session the board convened to evaluate Burrough and Albright, telling The Sentinel-Record that blank copies of the forms fell under the "employee evaluation or job performance" exemption in the state's open-records law.

"It shouldn't require [the Freedom of Information Act]," Garcia said a week after the board awarded the bonuses. "The forms should be readily available. The process isn't secret. This is a typical process for city managers and for other businesses as well. The specific ratings are private as with such personnel matters."

Burrough received 10% of his $187,096 base salary. Albright got 10% of his $162,157 base salary. Garcia noted that the bonuses will be paid from the city's share of the tax levied on Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's net gaming receipts.

"These revenues have significantly exceeded the 2023 budget and prior-year Oaklawn revenues," she said.

Dobbs-Smith told directors in August that evaluations had been too subjective in previous years. She wants the evaluation criteria used last month incorporated into the city code.

"I intend to insist on the standards and criteria we use to award bonuses become part of our rules," she said. "I think it needs to be set in stone and published on the city's website."

The $3,800 bonuses the board awarded last December represented 2.1% and 2.4% of Burrough and Albright's base salaries, respectively. They followed 10% bonuses in 2021 and 25% and 20% bonuses in 2020.

"Last year the city manager wasn't pleased at all with the amount we gave," Dobbs-Smith said. "When you anticipate something and you don't get it, you're going to be upset, and understandably so."

District 2 Director Phyllis Beard was the lone director to oppose the bonus payments.

"It bothers me that there are city employees working full-time who have to rely on public assistance," she said. "That is the conversation that needs to be addressed before I can, in good conscience, consent to shelling out bonuses."

Burrough told the board before its Nov. 7 adoption of the $166 million 2024 budget that some city employees are on food stamps.

The completion of the job audit and compensation review the city commissioned was the most urgent of the 2023 priorities the board set for Burrough, District 4 Director Dudley Webb said. It raised the city's minimum wage from $12.70 an hour to $14.70, Burrough told the board last month, and established a salary structure that makes the city more competitive with other employers.

Webb said many employees have tenures, qualifications, certifications and responsibilities worthy of higher salaries than what the city pays them.

"Our financial situation is stable enough to provide more for our employees and put more money into the backbone of our city," he said. "To me, that's the best cause in the world."

Webb was one of several directors who said the city's financial position recommended Burrough for a bonus. The October financial report the board will consider Tuesday night showed an $11.3 million unreserved balance in the general fund, more than double the 16.5% of annual expenses the city is required to encumber. The city reported an $8.7 million balance in its employee wellness fund at the end of October.

"That's a testament to the leadership provided by the city manager," Webb said. "To me, that's deserving of gratitude."

Webb said Burrough has been lacking in accommodating the city's growing population of soccer enthusiasts. He's criticized the lack of funding provided for soccer at Kimery Park and Burrough's recommendation to convert the park's soccer complex into parking.

The board doesn't set goals to judge Albright against, but Webb pointed to Albright's advocacy against legislation limiting local control of vacation rentals, crediting him for helping to stop Senate Bill 197 in the City, County and Local Affairs Committee of the state House after it passed the Senate on a 29-3 vote.

It threatened not only the regulatory scheme the 2021-22 board adopted in response to the growth of short-term rentals in residential areas, Webb said, but the prerogative of municipalities statewide to put controls on a commercial activity affecting the qualify of life in areas zoned for residential use.

Regulations Albright drafted allowed neighborhoods to maintain their residential character without imposing an undue burden on short-term rental owners, Webb said.

"It's just about the right amount of oversight," he said.

Webb also cited the impartial counsel Albright provides the board and his availability.

"He always answers my calls," he said.