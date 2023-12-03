It takes heart, soul and two actresses to play Tina in musical coming to WAC

It takes two to play the Queen of Rock 'n Roll in "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical."
"I was telling somebody that it feels like you're training for the Olympics," says Ari Groover, who will play Turner in four of the eight performances Dec.
It takes heart and soul to play lead in Turner musical
Today at 1:00 a.m.
It takes two to play the Queen of Rock 'n Roll in "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical."
"I was telling somebody that it feels like you're training for the Olympics," says Ari Groover, who will play Turner in four of the eight performances Dec.