It takes heart, soul and two actresses to play Tina in musical coming to WAC

It takes heart and soul to play lead in Turner musical

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

Ari Groover performs “Higher” as the lead in "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical," on stage Dec. 12-17 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Parris Lewis also performs half of the shows on the tour because the role is so demanding. (Courtesy Photos/Matthew Murphy for Murphy Made)


It takes two to play the Queen of Rock 'n Roll in "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical."

"I was telling somebody that it feels like you're training for the Olympics," says Ari Groover, who will play Turner in four of the eight performances Dec.