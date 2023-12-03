Peaceful Middle East

I believe every country on Earth should recognize the right of both Israel and Palestine to exist as states.

Having said the above, I do not condone Israel breaking the 1967 peace treaty between the two by occupying Palestinian land.

Neither do I support Hamas attacking and killing 1,200 Israelis. Yes, Israel rightfully struck back and at this writing has killed 14,400 Palestinians. That is a 12-1 overkill ratio. Not only that, the Israeli prime minister says he will continue the war until all Hamas terrorists are killed.

Since the United States greatly subsidized the Israeli military and allegedly helped it get nuclear weapons, I believe it is past time for President Joe Biden to directly tell Israel to agree to a 30-day cease fire before the entire Middle East goes up in smoke.

Biden should also insist that the U.S. government officially recognize Palestine as a state. Yes, Israel's prime minister would throw a fit, but what is fair for one should be fair for the other. Israel has many good people but so does Palestine. It just does not have the money or political support that Israel has in our country.

An independent and democratic Palestinian state, I believe, would be the first step in creating a more peaceful Middle East.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Being good neighbors

Harvey Couch started his electric company Dec. 2, 1913, using sawdust from a local lumber yard to generate power along 22 miles of transmission lines between Malvern and Arkadelphia. Arkansas Power & Light began to quickly grow into what we know as Entergy Arkansas.

Now "We Power Life" for more than 730,000 customers across 63 counties; it's a privilege and a responsibility we don't take lightly. Over the last century, we've made it our mission to provide safe, reliable and affordable power across the state while investing in our communities and innovating and improving every step of the way.

As part of our business at Entergy Arkansas, we seek to be good neighbors, good corporate citizens, and good community members. We do that in many ways, including assisting our most vulnerable customers; staying storm-ready year-round; investing in workforce development; and by giving back to our communities with volunteer hours and grants.

To celebrate our 110th anniversary and kick off our "Entergy Arkansas Bright Futures" campaign, we are giving $110,000 grants to six nonprofit partners that align with our philanthropic focus of poverty solutions, education and workforce development and environmental responsibility.

These goals are grounded in actions proven to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve now and for generations to come.

Our partners include Arkansas Community Foundation, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Arkansas STEM Coalition, Habitat for Humanity, The Nature Conservancy and the Women's Foundation of Arkansas. Each was chosen based on their focus and ability to come alongside our own efforts to make our communities better now and into the future.

As we look forward to the next 110 years, our commitment remains steadfast: continue being a force for good, a catalyst for change, and a light in the lives of those we serve.

LAURA LANDREAUX

Little Rock

Laura Landreaux is Entergy Arkansas president and CEO.

Humanitarian crisis

By definition a war is a humanitarian crisis. Before the Hamas attack, 120,000 ethnic Christian Armenians fled the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan to Armenia. Just a little spot in the news for this ethnic cleansing. Happened to be in Turkey during the early weeks of the Hamas-Israeli war. Turkey's flag was at half-mast for Gaza with the support of Hamas by President Erdogan, who is/was affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. Also happened to be in Greece that celebrates two independence days, one for liberation from the Nazis and the other for liberation from the Ottoman Empire. The official Greek religion is Eastern Orthodox Christianity. Greece's motto is "Freedom or Death."

That brings me to a recent sincere letter from Arkadelphia about Israel losing sympathy it had received after the Hamas attacks Oct. 7 because it decided to attack Hamas. Hamas responded, saying it would attack again and again. The group reportedly recorded its atrocities, probably to inspire blood lust throughout the Muslim world. So the luxury of sympathy is not the same as having to survive.

Without the United States, Israel would be the Alamo, an Alamo rumored to be a nuclear power. How would that work out for the Palestinians if there was a wider war with weapons of mass destruction? Germany would not now be a full member of the family of nations had it not de-Nazified after World War II, and that took some time. How do you have a Palestinian state next door to Israel if its stated purpose is the destruction of its neighbor? Gaza is a mess. Hamas, just like ISIS and the other Islamic extremist groups, has created millions of refugees.

The pre-Palestinian state should be a protectorate by Egypt, Jordan, the Gulf states, France, England, and the U.S., all guaranteeing rebuilding, human rights, religious freedom, democracy, and economic integration into the modern world. It's something like that or that part of the world run by bearded mullahs out of the 12th century.

CHARLES VERMONT

Bentonville

Falling from within

In the early 1800s, John Adams (second president of the United States 1797-1801) and John Taylor (lieutenant colonel in the Revolutionary War) exchanged many letters. They engaged in discussions about the reasons democracies had fallen. The consensus seemed to be that democracies fell not from outside forces but from actions taken from within. In one of Adams' correspondences he wrote, "There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide."

Donald Trump has made no secret about what he will do if given a second term. He has promised to use the powers of the president and especially the Department of Justice to seek retribution against the press and almost everyone that has opposed him. He has even gone so far as to name names.

If he is elected, American democracy will have committed suicide.

RALPH HAMNER

Hot Springs Village