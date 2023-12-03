Little Rock police investigating shooting that killed 2 people

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two male victims on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of W. 22nd Street just after 12:30 a.m. and found two male individuals dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

The Pulaski County Coroner took both bodies to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and positive identification, police said.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the shootings contact the Major Crimes Division by calling (501) 371-4660.