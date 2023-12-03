LIVE! Music: David Phelps performs Christmas concert in Alma

Dove and Grammy Award-winning artist David Phelps performs a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma.

The powerful tenor known as a member of the Gaither Vocal Band will perform songs from his "It Must Be Christmas" recording and classics like "Angels We Have Heard On High," "Go Tell It On The Mountain" and "Sleigh Bells," along with Phelps' new tunes "Fall On Your Knees," "Christmas Rush" and "Anthem of the Lord."

The Skokos Performing Arts Center, located at 103 E. Main St. in Alma, will be the setting for this special Christmas celebration. More information at www.davidphelps.com, skokospac.org or by calling 479-632-2129.

Club Kinkead's -- Troy Marlin Edwards, 8 p.m. Dec. 6; Pollyoke, 8 p.m. Dec. 10; Skinny Dennis, 8 p.m. Dec. 13. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

Fort Smith Brewing Company -- Comedy with Sean Patton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

TempleLive -- Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Heather Land, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Josey Scott's Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Hero's -- Rhythm Coalition & The Struggle, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. Dec. 9; Ozark Riviera, 8 p.m. Dec. 22. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

Majestic Fort Smith -- Giovanni and the Hired Guns with Gavid Adcock, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Sundance Head, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 12. majesticfortsmith.com.

AACLive! -- Travis Linville, Dec. 7. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Pete Davidson, 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Jake's Jingle Jam, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Lee Brice, 8 p.m. Dec. 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Choctaw Pocola CenterStage -- Paul Wall, 8 p.m. Dec. 29. choctawcasinos.com/events/paul-wall/

Bricktown Brewery -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Dec. 30. sgnrobb.com

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.