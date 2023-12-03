Local notes: Free legal aid; Community Blood Center of the Ozarks





Free legal aid

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Legal Aid of Arkansas are offering veterans a free legal partnership. Come in to meet with an attorney to learn how you can be helped with your civil legal need, including domestic, housing, benefits and other legal services.

There will be a walk-in clinic Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at the VHSO Homeless Program Office, 228 E. Sunbridge Drive in Fayetteville and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at VHSO Mental Health Clinic Building 44, 1100 N. College Ave in Fayetteville.

Information: arlegalaid.org or (800) 952-9243.

CBCO

Wrap up the year and wrap yourself in a free cozy, plaid blanket when you give blood in December at any Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donor center or mobile blood drive, while supplies last.

As a supplier of blood to more than 40 hospitals in 40 counties in the Ozarks, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks needs about 200 donations every day to meet local patient needs. Since each blood donation can save up to three lives, one donor can impact the lives of multiple patients. Donors are encouraged to go online or call if they have questions about their eligibility.

"In the winter months and around the holidays, we tend to see a decrease in blood donations," CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. "But hospital patients who need blood for cancer treatment, trauma, surgeries, and so many other conditions are still depending on those lifesaving blood donations no matter the weather or time of year. And one day, it might be your family member or friend who needs a blood transfusion. With just an hour of your time, you can give the best gift this holiday season, the gift of life."

Donors can give blood at any mobile blood drive or one of four CBCO donor centers located in Bentonville, Springdale, Joplin, Mo., or Springfield, Mo.

Donors also earn LifePoints, for each donation, which can be redeemed online for gift cards to local partners like Walmart, Bass Pro, and more or points can be donated to help a local charity.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood or (417) 227-5006.

Primrose School of Rogers at Pinnacle Hills donated 692 canned goods to the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers recently. "Nurturing generosity in young children is an investment in the future of our society," said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "At Primrose Schools, we believe that teaching children the value of giving, sharing and caring is a cornerstone of early education. And, by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens." (Courtesy Photos)



Primrose School of Rogers at Pinnacle Hills donated 692 canned goods to the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers recently. "Nurturing generosity in young children is an investment in the future of our society," said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "At Primrose Schools, we believe that teaching children the value of giving, sharing and caring is a cornerstone of early education. And, by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens." (Courtesy Photos)





