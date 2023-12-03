Mateos' recruiting efforts at Baylor impressive

Eric Mateos, who is expected to be named Arkansas’ new offensive line coach, has signed four 4-star prospects in his three recruiting classes in Waco, Texas, and his top-rated recruit is the second-highest rated signee for the Baylor Bears since 2018.

While he was named to the Baylor staff in January 2021, the class of offensive linemen were already on board after being recruited by the previous offensive line coach.

His first class came in 2022 and included George Maile, 6-4, 290 pounds, of South Jordan (Utah) Bingham. He was rated a 4-star prospect by ESPN and 247 Sports, and was rated the No. 90 offensive guard and No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the nation, respectively, by the two services.

He was Baylor’s third-highest rated signee in the 2022 class by On3.com. Maile had other offers from Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, TCU, USC, UCLA, Utah and Colorado.

Alvin Ebosele, 6-6, 295 pounds, of Coppell, Texas, was the fourth-highest rated signee in the class. On3.com rated him a 4-star prospect, the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 143 overall recruit in the nation, and the No. 29 recruit in Texas.

The other three major recruiting services rated him 3-star prospect. He chose the Bears over offers from TCU, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and other programs.

Kaden Sieracki, 6-8, 326 pounds, of The Woodlands, Texas, was a consensus 3-star recruit and the No. 68 offensive tackle in the nation, according to On3.com’s industry ranking. He had other offers from SMU and Texas Tech.

Bryce Simpson, 6-4, 317 pounds, of Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch, was a consensus 3-star prospect with offers from Ole Miss, Colorado, Utah, Houston and other schools. On3.com rated him the No. 64 offensive tackle nationally.

Coleton Price, 6-3, 280 pounds, of Bowie, Texas, was a 3-star recruit by all four major recruiting services. His highest position ranking came from ESPN, where he was listed as the No. 23 offensive guard in the nation.

Timothy Dawn, 6-5, 280 pounds, of Camden (Ark.) Fairview, was a consensus 3-star recruit with other offers from Arizona State and Kansas. His highest position ranking was by 247 Sports, which had him as the No. 74 interior offensive lineman nationally.

The 2023 signing class featured three signees with two being rated as 4-star recruits.

Isaiah Robinson, 6-7, 278 pounds, of Arlington (Texas) Lamar, highlighted the offensive line signees with three of the major recruiting services rating him a 4-star recruit. He was also the highest-rated recruit in the Bears’ class.

His On3.com industry ranking of 90.90 average is the second highest for a signee for the Bears since 2018.

One site, 247 Sports, held him in high regard. He was the No. 17 offensive tackle and No. 196 overall recruit in the nation, and the No. 34 recruit in Texas.

He had offers from Texas, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Nebraska, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee and other programs.

Sean Thompkins, 6-6, 310 pounds, of Newton, Ga., was an On3.com 4-star recruit and the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the nation. The three other services rated him a 3-star recruit.

He also had offers from Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and other schools.

Wes Tucker, 6-5, 250 pounds, of Argyle, Texas, was a consensus 3-star recruit with other offers from Kansas, Colorado State and Texas Tech.

His highest position ranking was from On3.com, which gave him a ranking of No. 52 interior offensive lineman nationally.

The 2024 class has two commitments.

Tristan Santoro, 6-6, 270 pounds, of Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La., is a consensus 3-star recruit with On3.com’s position ranking of the No. 49 offensive tackle nationally being his highest of the four services.

He also had offers from Memphis and Louisiana Tech.

Koltin Sieracki, 6-2, 280 pounds, of The Woodlands, Texas, is a 3-star prospect by all four recruiting services, and his highest position ranking is from ESPN, which listed him as the No. 5 center in the nation.

Nebraska, TCU, Kansas, Arkansas, Texas Tech were some of his offers.