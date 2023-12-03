NFL Capsules

Broncos at Texans

Noon (CBS)

LINE Texans by 3 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead series 6-3; Broncos beat Texans 16-9 on Sept. 18, 2022

LAST WEEK Broncos beat Browns 29-12; Texans lost to Jaguars 24-21

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(12) 115.5RUSH98.7 (24)

(25) 185.0PASS276.2 (2)

(23) 300.5YARDS374.9 (6)

(13) 22.4POINTS23.5 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(32) 155.2RUSH95.1 (8)

(23) 233.0PASS252.5 (27)

(30) 388.2YARDS347.6 (22)

(29) 25.5POINTS21.1 (T14)

WHAT TO WATCH The Broncos won five consecutive games for the first time since the 2015 season. ... Texans QB C.J. Stroud is the first rookie in NFL history with 300-yard passing games in four straight games. He had 304 yards vs. Jacksonville last week.

Lions at Saints

Noon (Fox)

LINE Lions by 4 1/2

SERIES Saints lead 13-12-1; Saints won at Lions 35-29 on Oct. 4, 2020

LAST WEEK Lions lost to Packers 29-22; Saints lost at Falcons 24-15

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(6) 136.9RUSH104.4 (19)

(3) 268.5PASS242.7 (11)

(2) 405.5YARDS347.1 (12)

(7) 26.7POINTS20.8 (T18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(5) 91.3RUSH124.0 (23)

(20) 227.5PASS196.3 (7)

(10) 318.8YARDS320.3 (T12)

(T24) 23.5POINTS20.2 (T8)

WHAT TO WATCH Detroit's three-game winning streak was snapped with a Thanksgiving Day loss to NFC North rival Green Bay. ... Saints RB Jamaal Williams spent 2 seasons with the Lions (2021-22) and set a Detroit record with 17 rushing TDs in 2022.

Cardinals at Steelers

Noon

LINE Steelers by 5 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 34-23-3; Steelers won at Cardinals 23-17 on Dec. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to rams 37-14; Steelers won at Bengals 16-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(10) 121.8RUSH114.0 (T14)

(29) 175.8PASS178.9 (28)

(24) 297.5YARDS292.9 (26)

(25) 17.2POINTS16.5 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(30) 140.1RUSH118.4 (22)

(15) 218.4PASS236.0 (24)

(26) 358.5YARDS354.4 (25)

(31) 26.8POINTS18.6 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH Cardinals QB Kyler Murray aims for his fourth game in a row with a rushing TD since his return from a knee injury. ... Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth had a career-high 9 catches for 120 yards in a Week 12 win at Cincinnati.

Falcons at Jets

Noon

LINE Falcons by 1 1/2

SERIES Falcons lead 8-5; Falcons beat Jets 27-20 on Oct. 10, 2021

LAST WEEK Falcons beat Saints 24-15; Jets lost to Dolphins 34-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.JETS (RK)

(4) 139.3RUSH93.4 (27)

(21) 201.5PASS166.8 (31)

(16) 340.8YARDS260.2 (31)

(22) 19.4POINTS14.8 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.JETS (RK)

(16) 112.0RUSH140.3 (31)

(10) 209.1PASS183.2 (6)

(14) 321.1YARDS323.5 (15)

(T14) 21.1POINTS21.6 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons RB Bijan Robinson recorded his first two-TD game last week vs. New Orleans (1 rushing, 1 receiving). ... Jets QB Tim Boyle had 179 passing yards and a TD in his first career start last week vs. Miami.

Colts at Titans

Noon

LINE Colts by 1 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 36-21; Colts beat Titans 23-16 on Oct. 8

LAST WEEK Colts beat Buccaneers 27-20; Titans beat Panthers 17-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.TITANS (RK)

(11) 121.4RUSH102.7 (T21)

(18) 220.0PASS181.3 (26)

(15) 341.4YARDS284.0 (T28)

(T8) 24.5POINTS16.8 (T26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.TITANS (RK)

(26) 129.3RUSH110.8 (15)

(17) 223.7PASS224.5 (19)

(24) 353.0YARDS335.4 (17)

(27) 24.4POINTS20.4 (T10)

WHAT TO WATCH Colts RB Zack Moss is expected to be the team's top back again with starter Jonathan Taylor to miss multiple weeks because of thumb surgery. ... The Titans snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a win over Carolina.

Chargers at Patriots

Noon

LINE Chargers by 5 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 24-14-2; Patriots won at Chargers 27-24 on Oct. 31, 2021

LAST WEEK Chargers lost to Ravens 20-10; Patriots lost at Giants 10-7

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(20) 103.9RUSH99.6 (23)

(10) 243.5PASS193.8 (23)

(11) 347.5YARDS293.5 (25)

(T8) 24.5POINTS13.5 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(14) 110.6RUSH94.1 (7)

(32) 280.0PASS222.7 (16)

(32) 390.6YARDS316.8 (8)

(T24) 23.5POINTS22.5 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Former Pulaski Academy and Arkansas star Hunter Henry played his first five seasons with the Chargers (2016-2020) before signing as a free agent with the Patriots. Henry has caught 30 passes for 298 yards and 3 TDs this season.

Dolphins at Commanders

Noon

LINE Dolphins by 9 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 8-5; Washington won at Dolphins 17-16 on Oct. 13, 2019

LAST WEEK Dolphins won at Jets 34-13; Commanders lost at Cowboys 45-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.WASH. (RK)

(2) 145.2RUSH96.8 (25)

(1) 285.3PASS247.0 (9)

(1) 430.5YARDS343.8 (14)

(2) 30.8POINTS20.5 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.WASH. (RK)

(6) 92.8RUSH113.1 (17)

(11) 212.4PASS264.6 (30)

(7) 305.2YARDS377.7 (29)

(23) 22.8POINTS29.2 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH The Dolphins lead the NFL in total offense (430.5 yards per game) and rank second in scoring offense (30.8 points per game). ... Commanders QB Sam Howell leads the league in completions (323) and passing yards (3,339) this season.

Panthers at Buccaneers

3:05 p.m.

LINE Buccaneers by 5 1/2

SERIES Panthers lead 25-20; Buccaneers won 30-24 on Jan. 1

LAST WEEK Panthers lost at Titans 17-10; Buccaneers lost at Colts 27-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.BUCS (RK)

(28) 92.6RUSH81.3 (31)

(30) 173.3PASS222.8 (15)

(30) 265.9YARDS304.1 (22)

(29) 15.7POINTS19.3 (T23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.BUCS (RK)

(24) 124.9RUSH95.9 (9)

(5) 179.6PASS267.8 (31)

(6) 304.5YARDS363.7 (27)

(30) 26.5POINTS20.6 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH The Panthers fired Frank Reich after a 1-10 start Monday. Chris Tabor will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season. ... Since a 2-0 start, the Buccaneers have lost 7 of their past 9 games.

49ers at Eagles

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE 49ers by 2 1/2

SERIES 49ers lead 19-14-1; Eagles beat 49ers 31-7 in NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29

LAST WEEK 49ers won at Seahawks 31-13; Eagles beat Bills 37-34 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(7) 136.0RUSH133.3 (8)

(8) 250.1PASS231.0 (13)

(3) 386.1YARDS364.3 (9)

(T3) 28.2POINTS28.2 (T3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(2) 82.0RUSH85.3 (3)

(12) 213.3PASS255.7 (29)

(5) 295.3YARDS341.0 (19)

(1) 15.5POINTS22.4 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH This is a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game won by Philadelphia. ... 49ers QB Brock Purdy has at least 1 TD pass in 15 of 16 career starts. ... The Eagles are 27-2 in QB Jalen Hurts' past 29 starts.

Browns at Rams

3:25 p.m.

LINE Rams by 3 1/2

SERIES Rams lead 12-9; Rams won at Browns 20-13 on Sept. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK Browns lost at Broncos 29-12; Rams won at Cardinals 37-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.RAMS (RK)

(3) 139.5RUSH114.0 (T14)

(27) 181.2PASS226.6 (14)

(20) 320.6YARDS340.6 (17)

(15) 21.7POINTS21.1 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.RAMS (RK)

(12) 105.9RUSH113.3 (18)

(1) 142.0PASS217.9 (14)

(1) 247.9YARDS331.2 (16)

(7) 19.0POINTS21.3 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH The Browns lead the NFL in total defense (247.9 yards allowed per game) and pass defense (142.0 passing yards allowed per game). ... Rams RB Kyren Williams finished with a career-high 204 scrimmage yards last week, including 143 rushing yards.

Bengals at Jaguars

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Jaguars by 8 1/2

SERIES Jaguars lead 13-11; Bengals beat Jaguars 24-21 on Sept. 30, 2021

LAST WEEK Bengals lost to Steelers 16-10; Jaguars won at Texans 24-21

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(32) 75.8RUSH106.2 (18)

(19) 215.9PASS238.0 (12)

(27) 291.7YARDS344.2 (13)

(T23) 19.3POINTS23.1 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(29) 139.6RUSH87.4 (4)

(26) 249.6PASS255.0 (28)

(31) 389.3YARDS342.4 (20)

(19) 22.0POINTS20.5 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH Bengals QB Jake Browning made his first career start last week, passing for 227 yards and a TD in a loss to Pittsburgh. ... Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is 3-1 with 4 TDs (2 passing, 2 rushing) and zero INTs in 4 primetime starts.