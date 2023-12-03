OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Award-winning fundraisers chapter gathers givers for feel-good fete lauding philanthropists





The annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon is consistently an unfailing feel-good fete as the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals lauds area philanthropists and this year's was no exception.

The luncheon on Nov. 15 at the Fayetteville Public Library celebrated "outstanding achievements in fundraising. Let us take a moment to appreciate the impact and significance of the work that's carried out by the Northwest Arkansas chapter of AFP," Kyle Kellams, emcee, said. "Together, those of us in this room, and others who couldn't be with us today, (are) shaping a future where the spirit of giving knows no boundaries and philanthropy becomes a powerful force for positive change in our community and beyond."

Jennifer and Hunter Yurachek, University of Arkansas athletic director, were honored as this year's Outstanding Volunteer fundraisers, nominated by Arkansas Children's Foundation.

"It's the people we've met in the state, the agencies we've been exposed to, the friends we've made ... that have made an impact on us and given us the opportunity to give back and to participate in such great causes -- so we give you guys all the credit," Jennifer Yurachektold those gathered when the couple accepted the award. "Of all the places we've lived, Northwest Arkansas is the most philanthropic place we've ever been and the fact that we care about our people so much is what makes this such a special place to call home."

Other philanthropic honorees this year are:

Kelly and Marti Sudduth -- Outstanding Philanthropists, nominated by the Walton Arts Center;

Reed and Mary Ann Greenwood -- Lifetime Philanthropic Achievement, nominated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest;

Frankie Rankin -- Outstanding Fundraising Executive, nominated by Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas;

C&C Services – Outstanding Corporation, nominated by the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation;

Fayetteville Junior Civic League – Outstanding Philanthropic Organization, nominated by Peace at Home Family Shelter and the Children's Safety Center of Washington County;

Luke Michael McFadden – Youth Philanthropy Award, Individual, nominated by the Mercy Health Foundation;

Walker Elementary School's KIDS Club – Youth Philanthropy Award, Group, nominated by Circle of Life Hospice; and

The late Jerry and Doris Hughey -- Legacy Award, nominated by the Salvation Army, Hope Cancer Resources, The Methodist Foundation for Arkansas and Washington Regional Medical Foundation.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals has a global membership of more than 27,000 in 240 chapters. The Northwest Arkansas' chapter of some 170 members is one of 64 chapters designated as a Ten Star Gold Award chapter and one of 97 designated an IDEA Champion for accomplishing "key objectives outlined in the [AFP] Promote Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access strategic pathway," according to the group's website.

Alison Levin (from left), Christina Hinds, Jamie Dietrich, Joy Morris, Kelly Horrell and Gay Cypert, Northwest Arkansas chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals welcome guests to the National Philanthropy Day luncheon Nov. 15 at the Fayetteville Public Library. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Hunter and Jennifer Yurachek, 2023 Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser honorees, stand for a photo at the NWA Association of Fundraising Professionals National Philanthropy luncheon Nov. 15 at the Fayetteville Public Library. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Marti and Kelly Sudduth, NWA AFP Outstanding Philanthropist honorees, stand for a photo at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon Nov. 15 in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Buckley Rankin (from left), Gary Boyles, Frankie and Pete Rankin, Susan Boyles and Maxwell Rankin gather at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon. Frankie was honored as the 2023 Fundraising Executive at the event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Luke Michael McFadden, 2023 Youth Philanthropy Day, Individual honoree (center), is joined by Anna Jeffcoat (from left), Mike McFadden, Michelle McFadden and Abby McFadden. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Betsy Wright (back row) and her students, Brookson Wright (from left), Miriam Gale and Avery Waterman attend the National Philanthropy Day luncheon were they were recognized with the Youth in Philanthropy Award, Group. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Anne Greenwood and Reed Greenwood stand for a photo at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon where Reed and his late wife Mary Ann were honored for their Lifetime Philanthropic Achievement. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Robert and Becky Meyer attend the National Philanthropy luncheon where they accepted the AFP Legacy Award in memory of Jerry and Doris Hughey. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Marta Hobbs (left) and Fayetteville Junior Civic League President Kandace Baldwin attend the NWA National Philanthropy Day luncheon Nov. 15 where the organization was recognized as the 2023 Outstanding Philanthropic Organization. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



