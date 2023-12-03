Outdoors briefs

New WMA permit for non-residents

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recently approved a new 30-day permit for non-resident duck hunters who wish to hunt on AGFC-managed wildlife management areas.

According to the current Arkansas Code of Regulations, non-residents may only duck hunt on WMAs during the first nine days of regular duck season. To hunt, they must have a valid 5-day Nonresident WMA Waterfowl Hunting Permit or the new 30-day Nonresident WMA Waterfowl Hunting Permit.

The new permit addresses an issue with the reduced number of days a non-resident may hunt on WMAs. Previously, a non-resident hunter had to purchase seven, five-day permits at $40 each to hunt the full allotment of 30 days allowed each season, with two of those permits not being able to be used to their full extent.

The new 30-day Nonresident WMA Waterfowl Permit is available for $200 and is valid for all dates non-residents may hunt waterfowl on Arkansas WMAs.

Limit increased for youth licenses

The Game and Fish Commission increased the annual limit of the agency's new Resident Natural State Lifetime Combination License and Permit available to Arkansas residents aged 10 and under.

Initially, the commission allotted 500 of these licenses to be sold per fiscal year. It raised the cap to 1,000 licenses available for purchase each fiscal year.

The $500 license gives its recipients the privileges associated with a Resident Combination Sportsman's License, Arkansas state duck stamp and Arkansas trout stamp for life. It conveys the same privileges as the standard Lifetime Hunting and Fishing Sportsman's Permit, which costs $1,000.

The eligibility of a youth to qualify for this license is backdated to Aug. 1, 2023. The commission has sold more than 350 of these licenses so far.