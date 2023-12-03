Pet of the week

Boone is a sweet and gentle senior dog who is ready to find his forever home! He's a handsome 7-year-old Shepherd mixed breed with a beautiful tan and white coat and eyes that will steal your heart. Boone has one blue eye and one brown eye, making him one of the most unique dogs in the shelter! Don't let his size intimidate you, Boone is a gentle giant ready to snuggle up and show you how much he believes he is a lap dog. If you are looking for a loving and loyal companion who will always be by your side, Boone is the dog for you! Come and meet him today and see for yourself what a wonderful addition he would make to your family.

Boone can be adopted through Humane Society of Pulaski County. More information is available at warmhearts.org or by emailing julie@warmhearts.org.